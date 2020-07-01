All apartments in Nocatee
Last updated May 22 2020 at 10:58 PM

69 COVERED CREEK DR

69 Covered Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Location

69 Covered Creek Dr, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
This 2 bedroom 2 bath home is 2 years young and meticulously maintained. You'll enjoy this fully furnished home which Includes all major kitchen appliances & washer/dryer. Live the lifestyle with luxury amenities including a fully staffed state of the art recreation & fitness center, aerobics studio, social cafe and library, arts and crafts area, indoor/outdoor pool and spa, steam room and sauna, bocce, pickle ball and tennis courts, BBQ pavilion and scenic walking trails. If you thought that was all, you also can enjoy all that Nocatee has to offer with additional amenities, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 69 COVERED CREEK DR have any available units?
69 COVERED CREEK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 69 COVERED CREEK DR have?
Some of 69 COVERED CREEK DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 69 COVERED CREEK DR currently offering any rent specials?
69 COVERED CREEK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 COVERED CREEK DR pet-friendly?
No, 69 COVERED CREEK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nocatee.
Does 69 COVERED CREEK DR offer parking?
Yes, 69 COVERED CREEK DR offers parking.
Does 69 COVERED CREEK DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 69 COVERED CREEK DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 COVERED CREEK DR have a pool?
Yes, 69 COVERED CREEK DR has a pool.
Does 69 COVERED CREEK DR have accessible units?
No, 69 COVERED CREEK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 69 COVERED CREEK DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 69 COVERED CREEK DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 69 COVERED CREEK DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 69 COVERED CREEK DR does not have units with air conditioning.

