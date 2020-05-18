553 VISTA LAKE CIR

Amenities

New David Weekley home in Nocatees's Liberty Cove at Crosswater:: energy-efficient lakefront home sits on magnificent over-sized, fenced lot (all lawn care included!). St Johns County is home to Florida's #1 school district, & Palm Valley Academy is newest K-8. Exquisite white gourmet kitchen boasts all stainless steel appliances & modern granite counter-tops. Fully loaded with upgrades such as wood effect tile throughout, screened lanai, fenced side & back, water softener, ceiling fans throughout, including lanai, ''Monkey Bar'' storage in garage & more in floored attic above, easily accessible with pull-down ladder. You will have access to all of Nocatee's fabulous amenities such as Splash and Spray water parks, & the latest addition now under construction within walking distance.