All apartments in Nocatee
Find more places like 553 VISTA LAKE CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nocatee, FL
/
553 VISTA LAKE CIR
Last updated November 1 2019 at 6:08 AM

553 VISTA LAKE CIR

553 Vista Lake Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Nocatee
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

553 Vista Lake Circle, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
New David Weekley home in Nocatees's Liberty Cove at Crosswater:: energy-efficient lakefront home sits on magnificent over-sized, fenced lot (all lawn care included!). St Johns County is home to Florida's #1 school district, & Palm Valley Academy is newest K-8. Exquisite white gourmet kitchen boasts all stainless steel appliances & modern granite counter-tops. Fully loaded with upgrades such as wood effect tile throughout, screened lanai, fenced side & back, water softener, ceiling fans throughout, including lanai, ''Monkey Bar'' storage in garage & more in floored attic above, easily accessible with pull-down ladder. You will have access to all of Nocatee's fabulous amenities such as Splash and Spray water parks, & the latest addition now under construction within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 553 VISTA LAKE CIR have any available units?
553 VISTA LAKE CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 553 VISTA LAKE CIR have?
Some of 553 VISTA LAKE CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 553 VISTA LAKE CIR currently offering any rent specials?
553 VISTA LAKE CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 553 VISTA LAKE CIR pet-friendly?
No, 553 VISTA LAKE CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nocatee.
Does 553 VISTA LAKE CIR offer parking?
Yes, 553 VISTA LAKE CIR offers parking.
Does 553 VISTA LAKE CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 553 VISTA LAKE CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 553 VISTA LAKE CIR have a pool?
Yes, 553 VISTA LAKE CIR has a pool.
Does 553 VISTA LAKE CIR have accessible units?
Yes, 553 VISTA LAKE CIR has accessible units.
Does 553 VISTA LAKE CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 553 VISTA LAKE CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 553 VISTA LAKE CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 553 VISTA LAKE CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy
Nocatee, FL 32081
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way
Nocatee, FL 32081

Similar Pages

Nocatee 1 BedroomsNocatee 2 Bedrooms
Nocatee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNocatee 3 Bedrooms
Nocatee Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville