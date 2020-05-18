547 CAPTIVA DR.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly pool bbq/grill

ARE YOU NEEDING A GREAT RENTAL IN NOCATEE?? Enjoy the CASUAL LUXURY feel in the popular Mattamy Homes Tradewind floor-plan. Open plan features upgraded 42'' ESPRESSO cabinetry w crown molding and granite counter-tops, large windows overlooking a large backyard perfect for PLAYTIME & BBQs with the neighbors &nice Screened Lanai.Loft upstairs makes a perfect play space or homework station. 4th BR has its own EN-SUITE BATH. Home is positioned at the back of the community near shortcut access to the golf cart trails taking you to the town center. Zoned for new Palm Valley Academy!!Tenants get Full use of Nocatee Amenities.TENANT TO PAY ALL UTILITIES.LAWN CARE & PEST CONTROL INCLUDED IN RENT. FIRST & LAST MONTHS RENT REQUIRED FOR DEPOSIT. 12 MONTH LEASE MINIMUM. PETS UPON APPROVAL ONLY W/NON