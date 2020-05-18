All apartments in Nocatee
547 CAPTIVA DR.
Nocatee, FL
547 CAPTIVA DR
Last updated June 15 2020 at 10:56 AM

547 CAPTIVA DR

547 Captiva Boulevard · (904) 234-5014
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

547 Captiva Boulevard, Nocatee, FL 32081

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2670 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
ARE YOU NEEDING A GREAT RENTAL IN NOCATEE?? Enjoy the CASUAL LUXURY feel in the popular Mattamy Homes Tradewind floor-plan. Open plan features upgraded 42'' ESPRESSO cabinetry w crown molding and granite counter-tops, large windows overlooking a large backyard perfect for PLAYTIME & BBQs with the neighbors &nice Screened Lanai.Loft upstairs makes a perfect play space or homework station. 4th BR has its own EN-SUITE BATH. Home is positioned at the back of the community near shortcut access to the golf cart trails taking you to the town center. Zoned for new Palm Valley Academy!!Tenants get Full use of Nocatee Amenities.TENANT TO PAY ALL UTILITIES.LAWN CARE & PEST CONTROL INCLUDED IN RENT. FIRST & LAST MONTHS RENT REQUIRED FOR DEPOSIT. 12 MONTH LEASE MINIMUM. PETS UPON APPROVAL ONLY W/NON

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 547 CAPTIVA DR have any available units?
547 CAPTIVA DR has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 547 CAPTIVA DR have?
Some of 547 CAPTIVA DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 547 CAPTIVA DR currently offering any rent specials?
547 CAPTIVA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 547 CAPTIVA DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 547 CAPTIVA DR is pet friendly.
Does 547 CAPTIVA DR offer parking?
No, 547 CAPTIVA DR does not offer parking.
Does 547 CAPTIVA DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 547 CAPTIVA DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 547 CAPTIVA DR have a pool?
Yes, 547 CAPTIVA DR has a pool.
Does 547 CAPTIVA DR have accessible units?
No, 547 CAPTIVA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 547 CAPTIVA DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 547 CAPTIVA DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 547 CAPTIVA DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 547 CAPTIVA DR does not have units with air conditioning.

