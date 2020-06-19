All apartments in Nocatee
Find more places like 370 Citrus Ridge Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nocatee, FL
/
370 Citrus Ridge Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

370 Citrus Ridge Dr.

370 Citrus Ridge Dr · (904) 354-6646
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nocatee
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

370 Citrus Ridge Dr, Nocatee, FL 32081

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 370 Citrus Ridge Dr. · Avail. Jul 10

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2758 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
370 Citrus Ridge Dr. Available 07/10/20 Beautiful house for rent in Greenleaf Lakes at Nocatee- $2850. - Beautiful Single family house with fenced backyard is for rent in NOCATEE! Its a 4B/3B property with 2 car garage. This is located in desirable Greenleaf lakes! All living, dinning, kitchen and retreat is tiled. All bedrooms carpeted. All bedrooms comes with ceiling fans. Kitchen has beautiful quartz counters,good size island and comes with lots of kitchen cabinet space along with walk in pantry. All kitchen appliances including washer and dryer stays, except the fridge will be replaced with a side by side one. Plenty storage space in the house. Master has a huge shower runs to the entire length of the bathroom. RO and water softner is a plus. Walking distance to Valley Ridge school and can enjoy the summer with Nocatee state of the art amenities.

Lawn must be maintained by the tenant
weed and fertilizers will be provided by owners.
Pets welcome but limited to size and breed and requires HO approval.

(RLNE4103189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 370 Citrus Ridge Dr. have any available units?
370 Citrus Ridge Dr. has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 370 Citrus Ridge Dr. have?
Some of 370 Citrus Ridge Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 370 Citrus Ridge Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
370 Citrus Ridge Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 370 Citrus Ridge Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 370 Citrus Ridge Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 370 Citrus Ridge Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 370 Citrus Ridge Dr. does offer parking.
Does 370 Citrus Ridge Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 370 Citrus Ridge Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 370 Citrus Ridge Dr. have a pool?
No, 370 Citrus Ridge Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 370 Citrus Ridge Dr. have accessible units?
No, 370 Citrus Ridge Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 370 Citrus Ridge Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 370 Citrus Ridge Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 370 Citrus Ridge Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 370 Citrus Ridge Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 370 Citrus Ridge Dr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way
Nocatee, FL 32081
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy
Nocatee, FL 32081

Similar Pages

Nocatee 1 BedroomsNocatee 2 Bedrooms
Nocatee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNocatee 3 Bedrooms
Nocatee Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity