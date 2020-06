Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub

Lovely, very desirable rental in The Grove at Riverwood in Del Webb, the premier 55+ community in Nocatee. Wood floors, granite counters, stainless appliances, a wine chiller, and a covered and screened lanai are just some of the features in this lovely home. Within walking, biking, or a golf cart ride to the clubhouse where almost everything is at your beck and call.. Come see what the 55+ Riverwood has to offer today!