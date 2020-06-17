289 DANIEL PARK CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 3/2 for RENT in Nocatee great home includes all appliances,washer/dryer and lawncare included!!! It's the area that everyone wants to live in, because it has everything. Neighborhoods, community, schools, water parks, shopping, short drive to the beach and more. After you have enjoyed all that Nocatee has to offer you get to come home to1,993 square feet with three bedrooms, two bathrooms.The giant island in the kitchen overlooks the great room and dining area. The natural flow of the room leads you out on to the lovely screened in lanai. Enjoy the glass enclosure walk in shower, or relax in the deep soaker tub. Storage is no problem in the huge walk in closet. Come Live The Nocatee Lifestyle.