289 DANIEL PARK CIR
Last updated May 15 2020 at 9:11 PM

289 DANIEL PARK CIR

289 Daniel Park Circle · (904) 207-1292
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

289 Daniel Park Circle, Nocatee, FL 32081

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,449

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1993 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3/2 for RENT in Nocatee great home includes all appliances,washer/dryer and lawncare included!!! It's the area that everyone wants to live in, because it has everything. Neighborhoods, community, schools, water parks, shopping, short drive to the beach and more. After you have enjoyed all that Nocatee has to offer you get to come home to1,993 square feet with three bedrooms, two bathrooms.The giant island in the kitchen overlooks the great room and dining area. The natural flow of the room leads you out on to the lovely screened in lanai. Enjoy the glass enclosure walk in shower, or relax in the deep soaker tub. Storage is no problem in the huge walk in closet. Come Live The Nocatee Lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 289 DANIEL PARK CIR have any available units?
289 DANIEL PARK CIR has a unit available for $2,449 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 289 DANIEL PARK CIR have?
Some of 289 DANIEL PARK CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 289 DANIEL PARK CIR currently offering any rent specials?
289 DANIEL PARK CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 289 DANIEL PARK CIR pet-friendly?
No, 289 DANIEL PARK CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nocatee.
Does 289 DANIEL PARK CIR offer parking?
Yes, 289 DANIEL PARK CIR does offer parking.
Does 289 DANIEL PARK CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 289 DANIEL PARK CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 289 DANIEL PARK CIR have a pool?
Yes, 289 DANIEL PARK CIR has a pool.
Does 289 DANIEL PARK CIR have accessible units?
No, 289 DANIEL PARK CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 289 DANIEL PARK CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 289 DANIEL PARK CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 289 DANIEL PARK CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 289 DANIEL PARK CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
