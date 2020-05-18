All apartments in Nocatee
Find more places like 133 OYSTER BAY WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nocatee, FL
/
133 OYSTER BAY WAY
Last updated August 11 2019 at 6:56 AM

133 OYSTER BAY WAY

133 Oyster Bay Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Nocatee
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

133 Oyster Bay Way, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Spacious ground level 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with peaceful preserve view. Tucked away in the gated community of Coastal Oaks, you will enjoy all the Nocatee amenities. In style kitchen features stainless steel appliances, plenty of granite counter space and large dining area. Sit back and relax in the spacious living room with ceiling fan, and large screen TV. Master Bedroom has a King size bed, ceiling fan, and walk in closet. The master bath features a large walk in shower and double vanity. Spacious second bedroom, in this split floorpan is great for privacy. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer and two car attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 OYSTER BAY WAY have any available units?
133 OYSTER BAY WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 133 OYSTER BAY WAY have?
Some of 133 OYSTER BAY WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 OYSTER BAY WAY currently offering any rent specials?
133 OYSTER BAY WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 OYSTER BAY WAY pet-friendly?
No, 133 OYSTER BAY WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nocatee.
Does 133 OYSTER BAY WAY offer parking?
Yes, 133 OYSTER BAY WAY offers parking.
Does 133 OYSTER BAY WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 133 OYSTER BAY WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 OYSTER BAY WAY have a pool?
Yes, 133 OYSTER BAY WAY has a pool.
Does 133 OYSTER BAY WAY have accessible units?
No, 133 OYSTER BAY WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 133 OYSTER BAY WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 OYSTER BAY WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 133 OYSTER BAY WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 133 OYSTER BAY WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Sublet
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy
Nocatee, FL 32081
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way
Nocatee, FL 32081

Similar Pages

Nocatee 1 BedroomsNocatee 2 Bedrooms
Nocatee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNocatee 3 Bedrooms
Nocatee Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville