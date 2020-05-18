133 OYSTER BAY WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Spacious ground level 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with peaceful preserve view. Tucked away in the gated community of Coastal Oaks, you will enjoy all the Nocatee amenities. In style kitchen features stainless steel appliances, plenty of granite counter space and large dining area. Sit back and relax in the spacious living room with ceiling fan, and large screen TV. Master Bedroom has a King size bed, ceiling fan, and walk in closet. The master bath features a large walk in shower and double vanity. Spacious second bedroom, in this split floorpan is great for privacy. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer and two car attached garage.