401 PENMAN RD
401 PENMAN RD

401 Penman Road · (904) 614-8680
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

401 Penman Road, Neptune Beach, FL 32266
Neptune Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1460 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
Coastal Neptune Beach home built in 2015! Located less than 1 mile to the beach, you will not want to miss out on this one. Home features open floor plan that makes for great entertaining. Updated kitchen overlooks the living room, dining room, and flows into the amazing backyard outdoor living space. Yard care included! Backyard features fire pit, extended pavers, and plenty of yard space. Wood look tile throughout, subway tile shower, granite countertops, indoor laundry room, and large driveway. Minutes to NS Mayport, Atlantic Beach Town Center, amazing restaurants and shopping. Available early to mid April. Non-smokers only. W/D not included. Pets subject to owner's approval and $250 non-refundable per pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 PENMAN RD have any available units?
401 PENMAN RD has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 401 PENMAN RD have?
Some of 401 PENMAN RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 PENMAN RD currently offering any rent specials?
401 PENMAN RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 PENMAN RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 PENMAN RD is pet friendly.
Does 401 PENMAN RD offer parking?
Yes, 401 PENMAN RD does offer parking.
Does 401 PENMAN RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 PENMAN RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 PENMAN RD have a pool?
No, 401 PENMAN RD does not have a pool.
Does 401 PENMAN RD have accessible units?
No, 401 PENMAN RD does not have accessible units.
Does 401 PENMAN RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 PENMAN RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 401 PENMAN RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 PENMAN RD does not have units with air conditioning.
