401 PENMAN RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit on-site laundry parking

Coastal Neptune Beach home built in 2015! Located less than 1 mile to the beach, you will not want to miss out on this one. Home features open floor plan that makes for great entertaining. Updated kitchen overlooks the living room, dining room, and flows into the amazing backyard outdoor living space. Yard care included! Backyard features fire pit, extended pavers, and plenty of yard space. Wood look tile throughout, subway tile shower, granite countertops, indoor laundry room, and large driveway. Minutes to NS Mayport, Atlantic Beach Town Center, amazing restaurants and shopping. Available early to mid April. Non-smokers only. W/D not included. Pets subject to owner's approval and $250 non-refundable per pet fee.