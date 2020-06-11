217 Hopkins Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Well maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex about 1 block from the ocean in Neptune Beach. Tile floors, new paint, new appliances, new energy efficient windows, partially updated bathrooms. Private fenced yard with patio, covered front patio, off street parking. Lawn service included. Pets ok with approval.

Very nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex about 1 block from the ocean in Neptune Beach. Tile floors, new paint, new appliances, new energy efficient windows, partially updated unit. Private fenced yard with patio, covered front patio, off street parking. Yard service included. Pets ok with approval.