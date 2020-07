Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage hot tub

Now Available Neptune Beach Traditional Ranch Pool Home. Freshly Painted throughout, this 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bath, has an updated kitchen with granite counter tops, located on a huge lot with screened in pool, hot tub, and large side yard play area. The garage was converted into a game room with lots of storage. The home has a large 300 sq foot shed for extra storage.