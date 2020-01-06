All apartments in Neptune Beach
Find more places like 1701 STRAND ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Neptune Beach, FL
/
1701 STRAND ST
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:48 PM

1701 STRAND ST

1701 Strand Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Neptune Beach
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1701 Strand Street, Neptune Beach, FL 32266
Neptune Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location! Location! Location! Stunning and remodeled unique beach apt with Ocean Views. 2/2 with ground floor entry and one bedroom and bath downstairs and upstairs oversized master with living area and kitchen and nice open deck for relaxing and enjoying the ocean breezes. Beautifully remodeled with vinyl plank flooring and white walls with gorgeous built in shelving in keeping with the character of the apt. Own garage parking with washer and dryer included. WATER,GARBAGE AND SEWAGE INCLUDED IN THE RENT. OCEAN VIEWS FROM BEDROOM AND PRIVATE DECK.parking spaces to the right of the apartment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 STRAND ST have any available units?
1701 STRAND ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neptune Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1701 STRAND ST have?
Some of 1701 STRAND ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 STRAND ST currently offering any rent specials?
1701 STRAND ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 STRAND ST pet-friendly?
No, 1701 STRAND ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neptune Beach.
Does 1701 STRAND ST offer parking?
Yes, 1701 STRAND ST offers parking.
Does 1701 STRAND ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1701 STRAND ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 STRAND ST have a pool?
No, 1701 STRAND ST does not have a pool.
Does 1701 STRAND ST have accessible units?
No, 1701 STRAND ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 STRAND ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 STRAND ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1701 STRAND ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1701 STRAND ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Move Cross Country
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Neptune Beach 2 Bedroom ApartmentsNeptune Beach Apartments with Pools
Neptune Beach Apartments with Washer-DryersNeptune Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Neptune Beach Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GANocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Oakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FLSt. Augustine, FLKingsland, GABellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville