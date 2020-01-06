1701 STRAND ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated ice maker microwave

Location! Location! Location! Stunning and remodeled unique beach apt with Ocean Views. 2/2 with ground floor entry and one bedroom and bath downstairs and upstairs oversized master with living area and kitchen and nice open deck for relaxing and enjoying the ocean breezes. Beautifully remodeled with vinyl plank flooring and white walls with gorgeous built in shelving in keeping with the character of the apt. Own garage parking with washer and dryer included. WATER,GARBAGE AND SEWAGE INCLUDED IN THE RENT. OCEAN VIEWS FROM BEDROOM AND PRIVATE DECK.parking spaces to the right of the apartment