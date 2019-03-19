All apartments in Neptune Beach
Find more places like 1701 OCEAN FRONT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Neptune Beach, FL
/
1701 OCEAN FRONT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1701 OCEAN FRONT

1701 Ocean Front · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Neptune Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1701 Ocean Front, Neptune Beach, FL 32266
Neptune Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning and completely remodeled amazing ocean apartment.Unique and rare find with the upstairs apartment over your attached 1 car garage with ocean view and open patio for relaxing and enjoying the breezes. NEW WASHER & DRYER. Please call with any question.One bedroom downstairs and bath and upstairs is the living area , huge ove rsized master bedroom with separate not attached bath. Living area and kitchen with cozy built in dining room nook and windows with ocean views from Kitchen, bedroom, patio and dining area. Rare find with lots of beach charm. WATER, GARBAGE ,AND SEWAGE INCLUDED IN THE RENT. Attached one car garage and parking on side of building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 OCEAN FRONT have any available units?
1701 OCEAN FRONT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neptune Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1701 OCEAN FRONT have?
Some of 1701 OCEAN FRONT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 OCEAN FRONT currently offering any rent specials?
1701 OCEAN FRONT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 OCEAN FRONT pet-friendly?
No, 1701 OCEAN FRONT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neptune Beach.
Does 1701 OCEAN FRONT offer parking?
Yes, 1701 OCEAN FRONT does offer parking.
Does 1701 OCEAN FRONT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1701 OCEAN FRONT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 OCEAN FRONT have a pool?
No, 1701 OCEAN FRONT does not have a pool.
Does 1701 OCEAN FRONT have accessible units?
No, 1701 OCEAN FRONT does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 OCEAN FRONT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 OCEAN FRONT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1701 OCEAN FRONT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1701 OCEAN FRONT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Neptune Beach 1 BedroomsNeptune Beach 2 Bedrooms
Neptune Beach Furnished ApartmentsNeptune Beach Pet Friendly Places
Neptune Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville