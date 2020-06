Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Townhome with 1 Car Garage! Tile downstairs with screened in porch and room for small gardening outside. Upstairs is the loft overlooking the dining/living area & bedroom. Enjoy a quick bike ride to the beach. Come see this soon, it won't last long! Tenant Occupied until 6-30-2020- Pictures will be updated