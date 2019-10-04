122 Sand Castle Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Neptune Beach Townhouse - Freshly painted 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in Summer Sands in Neptune Beach. Just blocks to the Atlantic Ocean shoreline. Home is on a cul-de-sac with a one car garage. Tile floor on the lower level which features an open family room with fireplace, breakfast nook with patio access and kitchen which has smooth top range, refrigerator, dishwasher and above range microwave oven. The second level has two large bedrooms, each with its own bathroom. The washer and dryer (included with this rental) is on the second level near the bedrooms. Community pool.



(RLNE3504509)