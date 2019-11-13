All apartments in Neptune Beach
1108 HAMLET LN E
1108 HAMLET LN E

1108 Hamlet Lane East · No Longer Available
Location

1108 Hamlet Lane East, Neptune Beach, FL 32266
Neptune Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, location, location! Neptune Beach 2 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a two car garage. Second floor balcony off of the master suite. Nice backyard. Close to beach, shopping and fine restaurants. *Bonus Amenity Included* - The Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program is included in the monthly rent. HVAC filters will be regularly delivered to your doorstep under this program. This saves on average 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.Application fees waived!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

