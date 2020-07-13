/
apartments with pool
153 Apartments for rent in Naranja, FL with pool
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
13997 SW 275th St
13997 Southwest 275th Street, Naranja, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with loft and 1 car garage corner town home. Spacious home with lots of storage, tile downstairs and carpet upstairs. Community clubhouse, pool and gym. NO PETS.
Results within 1 mile of Naranja
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Alcazar Apartment Villas
14981 SW 283rd St, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1283 sqft
This 288-unit apartment community is made up of 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4127 NE 26th St
4127 Northeast 26th Street, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1256 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful & Spacious 2/2.5 Townhome in Waterstone - Property Id: 316123 Each bedroom w/ full bath. Large social areas with open kitchen, fence backyard, indoor washer and dryer and 1/2 bath. Property in Excellent Condition.
Results within 5 miles of Naranja
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Palm Breeze at Keys Gate
1140 SE 24th Rd, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1701 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1852 sqft
Close to some of Key Largo's best beaches. Three- and four-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, oversized closets and efficient appliances in a gated Tuscan-style community with a clubhouse, playground and two resort-style swimming pools.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Seascape Pointe
1140 Southeast 24th Road, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1444 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,685
1501 sqft
Welcome to Seascape Pointe At Seascape Pointe weve gone far beyond the basics, creating a community with a premium quality experience, exceptional amenities and a coveted location right in the center of Keys Gate in Homestead, FL.
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
28800 Southwest 163rd Court
28800 Southwest 163rd Court, Miami-Dade County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,165
3578 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
21351 Southwest 129th Court
21351 Southwest 129th Court, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,975
2435 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
South Miami Heights
20323 Southwest 124th Avenue
20323 Southwest 124th Avenue, South Miami Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,153
1969 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Princeton
11137 Southwest 238th Terrace
11137 Southwest 238th Terrace, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1245 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Princeton
23111 Southwest 112th Place
23111 Southwest 112th Place, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1660 sqft
Though this home is currently occupied, you can APPLY NOW to rent when available. Please respect the current resident’s privacy and do not disturb. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
22449 SW 102nd Ave
22449 Southwest 102nd Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Amazing Townhouse in Cutler Bay 4Be/3.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Princeton
11476 SW 248th Ln
11476 Southwest 248th Lane, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1668 sqft
Amazing New Townhouse at Artesa 3Be/2.5Ba - Property Id: 178913 Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath villa with 2 car spaces, at Artesa.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1040 NE 30th Ave
1040 NE 30th Ave, Homestead, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1776 sqft
Portofino East townhouse,gated community,newly renovated. Garage & fenced in backyard. Must see. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5878245)
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1149 Independence Trail
1149 Independence Trail, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous 2 Bed/2 Bath,first floor,lake view condo in gated community. Updated, washer and dryer combo inside the unit, screened back porch, storage closet, split floor plan, master with walk-in closet. Community Pool. This must see, will not last!
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2393 Se 14 St
2393 Southeast 14th Street, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1731 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Homestead. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, playground, and lake view.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
940 NE 33 TE
940 Northeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Cute and cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Monterey neighborhood of Malibu Bay! This unit features a spacious floor plan with tile floors in living areas.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
990 NE 33rd Ter
990 Northeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LOvely unit in Monterey! This first floor unit will not disappoint, and has been freshly painted! Spacious layout with all tile floors in the living areas. Gated community with security, clubhouse, swimming pool, and gym.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Oasis
134 SE 28th Ter
134 Southeast 28th Terrace, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Beautiful Condo with 3 Bed / 2 Full Bath / 1 Parking Space + lots of guest. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and granite counter top. Tile in living areas and carpet in bedrooms...
Last updated July 13 at 11:53am
1 Unit Available
Princeton
11823 Southwest 233Rd Terrace
11823 Southwest 233rd Terrace, Princeton, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
3340 sqft
11823 Southwest 233Rd Terrace, Homestead, FL 33032 - 5 BR 3 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Austin Markford, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Ewm Realty, (305) 720-0285. Available from: 07/03/2020. No pets allowed.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
South Miami Heights
11040 SW 196th St
11040 Southwest 196th Street, South Miami Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
809 sqft
Spacious apartment strategically located in the heart of Cutler Bay Near Major Highways and Charter Schools. This nicely renovated apartment has an abundance of natural light during day time.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Richmond West
13909 SW 174th St
13909 Southwest 174th Street, Richmond West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Charming 3 bed/2.5 bath 2 story town house in Serena Lakes. Property has tile and wood flooring. Oversize patio fenced in perfect for entertaining. Pets are welcome hurry will not last. It has a several pools throughout the community.
Last updated July 13 at 11:53am
1 Unit Available
2460 Southeast 16th Terrace
2460 Southeast 16th Terrace, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
930 sqft
460 Southeast 16th Terrace Apt #204, Homestead, FL 33035 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gustavo Ramos, ECHO INTERNATIONAL REALTY LLC, (305) 731-1242. Available from: 07/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1439 SE 24th Ct
1439 Southeast 24th Court, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2-story, 3/2.5 townhouse for rent in Shoma Keys Cove community in Homestead. Beautiful swimming pool by lake, Located near US1, FL Turnpike, Homestead outlet mall and high school. All kitchen and laundry appliances included. 12-month lease. Pets ok
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
The Redlands
16960 SW 281st St
16960 Southwest 281st Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
An Amazing opportunity to Rent a Brand-new construction, Never-Occupied, Dream Home. Open-concept floor plan design that includes many luxurious upgrades. Located in Prestigious Redland Ranches. 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. 3 car garage. Huge 1 Acre Lot.
