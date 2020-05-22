All apartments in Naples Park
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:05 PM

712 108th AVE N

712 108th Avenue North · (239) 776-5077
Location

712 108th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL 34108
Naples Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1997 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
media room
NEWER CONSTRUCTION POOL HOME with SOUTHERN EXPOSURE ON THE POOL. FULLY EQUIPPED for a MEMORABLE VACATION. Large pool with tanning shelf, outdoor kitchen with built-in gas grill, 8' sliding glass doors to the pool and patio from the great room and master bedroom. Tile floors throughout inside and paver patio surrounding the pool. High ceilings throughout. WALKING / BIKING DISTANCE TO THE BEACHES - VANDERBILT BEACH and DELNOR - WIGGINS STATE BEACH PARK. CLOSE BY "MERCATO" for RESTAURANTS, BARS, NIGHT LIFE, SHOPS, THEATER, BOUTIQUES, WHOLE FOODS and more. PAVILION SHOPPING CENTER for RESTAURANTS, THEATER, BIKE SHOP / RENTALS, ROAYL SCOOP ICE CREAM and more. Two cruiser bikes, pool toys, beach chairs / umbrella and everything you need to enjoy your Florida vacation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 108th AVE N have any available units?
712 108th AVE N has a unit available for $8,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 712 108th AVE N have?
Some of 712 108th AVE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 108th AVE N currently offering any rent specials?
712 108th AVE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 108th AVE N pet-friendly?
No, 712 108th AVE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples Park.
Does 712 108th AVE N offer parking?
No, 712 108th AVE N does not offer parking.
Does 712 108th AVE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 712 108th AVE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 108th AVE N have a pool?
Yes, 712 108th AVE N has a pool.
Does 712 108th AVE N have accessible units?
No, 712 108th AVE N does not have accessible units.
Does 712 108th AVE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 712 108th AVE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 712 108th AVE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 712 108th AVE N does not have units with air conditioning.
