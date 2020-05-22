712 108th AVE N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool media room bbq/grill

NEWER CONSTRUCTION POOL HOME with SOUTHERN EXPOSURE ON THE POOL. FULLY EQUIPPED for a MEMORABLE VACATION. Large pool with tanning shelf, outdoor kitchen with built-in gas grill, 8' sliding glass doors to the pool and patio from the great room and master bedroom. Tile floors throughout inside and paver patio surrounding the pool. High ceilings throughout. WALKING / BIKING DISTANCE TO THE BEACHES - VANDERBILT BEACH and DELNOR - WIGGINS STATE BEACH PARK. CLOSE BY "MERCATO" for RESTAURANTS, BARS, NIGHT LIFE, SHOPS, THEATER, BOUTIQUES, WHOLE FOODS and more. PAVILION SHOPPING CENTER for RESTAURANTS, THEATER, BIKE SHOP / RENTALS, ROAYL SCOOP ICE CREAM and more. Two cruiser bikes, pool toys, beach chairs / umbrella and everything you need to enjoy your Florida vacation.