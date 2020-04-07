All apartments in Naples Park
Find more places like 552 105th AVE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Naples Park, FL
/
552 105th AVE N
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

552 105th AVE N

552 105th Avenue North · (239) 404-6156
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Naples Park
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

552 105th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL 34108
Naples Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1614 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
tennis court
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
tennis court
THIS RECENTLY RENOVATED AND BEAUTIFULLY DECORATED HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR THE UPCOMING SEASON - the home has a one-car garage (washer/dryer indoors) and is located in the highly desirable 500 block in Naples Park. The large screened-in lanai with a grill overlooks a nicely landscaped backyard and a great place for family and friends to gather for a barbecue. Bicycles, beach chairs, coolers, tennis racquets and games are available for tenants to use during their stay. This property is minutes to restaurants and bars at Mercato, the Pavilion Shopping Center, Artis Naples, movie theaters, the Ritz Hotel and all the other amenities that Naples has to offer. It is a five-minute bike ride from this house to the Vanderbilt Beaches where a beautiful sunset awaits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 552 105th AVE N have any available units?
552 105th AVE N has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 552 105th AVE N have?
Some of 552 105th AVE N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 552 105th AVE N currently offering any rent specials?
552 105th AVE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 552 105th AVE N pet-friendly?
No, 552 105th AVE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples Park.
Does 552 105th AVE N offer parking?
Yes, 552 105th AVE N does offer parking.
Does 552 105th AVE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 552 105th AVE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 552 105th AVE N have a pool?
No, 552 105th AVE N does not have a pool.
Does 552 105th AVE N have accessible units?
No, 552 105th AVE N does not have accessible units.
Does 552 105th AVE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 552 105th AVE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 552 105th AVE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 552 105th AVE N does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 552 105th AVE N?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Naples Park 2 BedroomsNaples Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Naples Park 3 BedroomsNaples Park Apartments with Parking
Naples Park Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FL
Three Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FL
Whiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity