552 105th AVE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage media room tennis court

THIS RECENTLY RENOVATED AND BEAUTIFULLY DECORATED HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR THE UPCOMING SEASON - the home has a one-car garage (washer/dryer indoors) and is located in the highly desirable 500 block in Naples Park. The large screened-in lanai with a grill overlooks a nicely landscaped backyard and a great place for family and friends to gather for a barbecue. Bicycles, beach chairs, coolers, tennis racquets and games are available for tenants to use during their stay. This property is minutes to restaurants and bars at Mercato, the Pavilion Shopping Center, Artis Naples, movie theaters, the Ritz Hotel and all the other amenities that Naples has to offer. It is a five-minute bike ride from this house to the Vanderbilt Beaches where a beautiful sunset awaits.