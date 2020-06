Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms home with a pleasant and quiet backyard overlooking a lake. This spacious house features 2 master bedrooms and a flex room that is just off the main living room. This house features tile throughout, new washer and dryer and new kitchen appliances, sprinkles and a fenced backyard. At the bottom of the garden, a wooden dock for fishing and a gazebo are the perfect area for entertainment. Lely Golf and Country Club is very close as well as the three courses of Lely Resort. This property is also listed For Sale.