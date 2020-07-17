7300 Sachem Road

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

7300 Sachem Rd is a nicely remodeled 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in West Pensacola. The entire yard is fenced with a covered carport and outside storage closet. The backyard is huge with plenty of room to play. Inside the home has been complete remodeled with new paint, refinished wood floors, fixtures, kitchen counters, and bathrooms. This house is a low maintenance, move-in ready home.



All leases are required to participate in MSPM Tenant Benefit Package for an additional monthly fee - more information on the TBP can be found at www.ForRentPensacola.com/tbp.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.