Myrtle Grove, FL
7300 Sachem Road
Last updated July 17 2020 at 5:50 PM

7300 Sachem Road

7300 Sachem Road · No Longer Available
7300 Sachem Road, Myrtle Grove, FL 32506

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
extra storage
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
7300 Sachem Rd is a nicely remodeled 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in West Pensacola. The entire yard is fenced with a covered carport and outside storage closet. The backyard is huge with plenty of room to play. Inside the home has been complete remodeled with new paint, refinished wood floors, fixtures, kitchen counters, and bathrooms. This house is a low maintenance, move-in ready home.

All leases are required to participate in MSPM Tenant Benefit Package for an additional monthly fee - more information on the TBP can be found at www.ForRentPensacola.com/tbp.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 7300 Sachem Road have any available units?
7300 Sachem Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Myrtle Grove, FL.
What amenities does 7300 Sachem Road have?
Some of 7300 Sachem Road's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7300 Sachem Road currently offering any rent specials?
7300 Sachem Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7300 Sachem Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7300 Sachem Road is pet friendly.
Does 7300 Sachem Road offer parking?
Yes, 7300 Sachem Road offers parking.
Does 7300 Sachem Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7300 Sachem Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7300 Sachem Road have a pool?
No, 7300 Sachem Road does not have a pool.
Does 7300 Sachem Road have accessible units?
No, 7300 Sachem Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7300 Sachem Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7300 Sachem Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7300 Sachem Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7300 Sachem Road does not have units with air conditioning.
