6510 COLLEGE DR

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

3BR/1.5BA home with covered carport and fenced backyard. Freshly painted with wood laminate and tile flooring throughout. Living/dining room with sliding glass doors that open to the open patio and fenced backyard. Fully equipped eat in kitchen with smooth top electric stove, built in microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. Central heat and air, all electric, washer/dryer connections located in the storage room off the covered carport. Convenient Milton location within walking distance to Milton high school and minutes to Whiting Field. Small pet considered with owner's prior approval. No insurance restricted breeds allowed and No Smoker's please! Roommates, if owner approved, must apply separately and qualify individually.