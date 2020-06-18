All apartments in Milton
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:50 PM

6510 COLLEGE DR

6510 College Drive · (850) 723-7356
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6510 College Drive, Milton, FL 32570

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
3BR/1.5BA home with covered carport and fenced backyard. Freshly painted with wood laminate and tile flooring throughout. Living/dining room with sliding glass doors that open to the open patio and fenced backyard. Fully equipped eat in kitchen with smooth top electric stove, built in microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. Central heat and air, all electric, washer/dryer connections located in the storage room off the covered carport. Convenient Milton location within walking distance to Milton high school and minutes to Whiting Field. Small pet considered with owner's prior approval. No insurance restricted breeds allowed and No Smoker's please! Roommates, if owner approved, must apply separately and qualify individually.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6510 COLLEGE DR have any available units?
6510 COLLEGE DR has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6510 COLLEGE DR have?
Some of 6510 COLLEGE DR's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6510 COLLEGE DR currently offering any rent specials?
6510 COLLEGE DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6510 COLLEGE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 6510 COLLEGE DR is pet friendly.
Does 6510 COLLEGE DR offer parking?
Yes, 6510 COLLEGE DR does offer parking.
Does 6510 COLLEGE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6510 COLLEGE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6510 COLLEGE DR have a pool?
No, 6510 COLLEGE DR does not have a pool.
Does 6510 COLLEGE DR have accessible units?
No, 6510 COLLEGE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6510 COLLEGE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6510 COLLEGE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 6510 COLLEGE DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6510 COLLEGE DR has units with air conditioning.
