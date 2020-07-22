Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:07 PM

8 Apartments for rent in Milton, FL with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Milton offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and ... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
5856 Magnolia Bend Blvd
5856 Magnolia Bend Boulevard, Milton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1682 sqft
5856 Magnolia Bend Blvd Available 07/28/20 Milton 2 story, 3/2.5, 1633 sq.ft. - Take advantage of this 1633 sq.ft, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the new subdivision of Magnolia Bend.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
4765 Ribault Lane
4765 Ribault Lane, Milton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1501 sqft
4765 Ribault Lane Available 07/24/20 - Available Now! All brick 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home in Jaimees' Ridge near Hwy 90, Avalon. Home is light, open with vaulted ceilings, LVP flooring in common areas and carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
5061 CARMELL RIDGE CIR
5061 Carmell Ridge Circle, Milton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1454 sqft
Very Nice New 3BR/2BA home in Milton - Kitchen features custom quality bump and stagger upper cabinets with hidden hinges and crown molding, Moen faucets in kitchen and bathrooms, orange peel walls and knockdown ceilings, bull-nose corners in formal
Results within 5 miles of Milton

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Berry Place
5597 SHOOTING STAR CT
5597 Shooting Star Court, Santa Rosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1826 sqft
Looking for a new place to call home? This 4 bedroom home located in the Bon View subdivision is just the spot.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
5693 TREVINO DR
5693 Trevino Drive, Santa Rosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
2196 sqft
GOLF COURSE HOME - WONDERFUL 4BR/2BA ON GOLF COURSE. RELAX ON THE SCREENED LANAI OVERLOOKING THE GOLF COURSE - LARGE GREAT ROOM WITH FIREPLACE & PLANT LEDGES, SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH ABUNDANT CABINETRY.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
6204 SILVER OAK DR
6204 Silver Oak Drive, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1236 sqft
All brick 3BR/1BA rental home on 1/2 acre - MINUTES TO NAS WHITING FIELD. Home features kitchen with pickled cabinetry, range, refrigerator and dishwasher with tile flooriing in kitchen, dining and bathroom.
Results within 10 miles of Milton

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Berry Place
5987 Dunridge Dr
5987 Dunridge Drive, Wallace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1648 sqft
Gorgeous home in gated Stonechase subdivision. - Tile entry. Great room with hardwood floors, cathedral ceiling, plant ledges & ceiling fan. Kitchen/dining combination with tile floor.

1 of 28

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
5764 Guinevere Lane
5764 Guinevere Ln, Avalon, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1791 sqft
BRAND NEW HOUSE - Near Avalon Middle and Bennett Russell Elementary - AVAILABLE NOW! Take advantage of this 4 bedrooms/ 2 bathrooms/ 2 car garage in Cambria Subdivision.

1 of 26

Last updated March 20 at 05:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Berry Place
5228 PARKSIDE DR
5228 Parkside Drive, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1690 sqft
This is a very charming 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home with a spacious eat-in kitchen open to the family room. Convenient to everything including Whiting field and Pensacola.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Milton, FL

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Milton offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Milton. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Milton can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

