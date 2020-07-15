Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:42 PM

190 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Miami Springs, FL

Finding an apartment in Miami Springs that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Edgewater Park
465 S Royal Poinciana Blvd
465 South Royal Poinciana Boulevard, Miami Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
825 sqft
Excellent 2/2 condo for rent in Miami Springs! Unit is on the ground floor on a corner. Features tiled flooring, central A/C, 2 parking spaces, centrally located. Tenant must provide credit/background check for landlord approval.
Results within 5 miles of Miami Springs
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
$
57 Units Available
Edgewater
2500 Biscayne
2500 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,008
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,439
1146 sqft
Virtual tours are available! Call us today for more information! 2500 Biscayne is the perfect place to stay and play the way you like in Edgewater.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
16 Units Available
Golden Pines
Grove Station Tower
2700 SW 27th Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,903
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,186
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,891
1552 sqft
Modern interiors with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and in-unit washers and dryers. Community features include a pool, gym and pet-friendly areas. Bonus amenities include trash valet and garages. Near Dixie Hwy in Coconut Grove.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
15 Units Available
Camden Doral
4790 NW 107th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,769
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1556 sqft
Boasting a resort-style swimming pool, garage parking, tennis court and gym, this community is ripe with amenities. Units feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. The property is a short drive from Windmill Gate Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
36 Units Available
Flagami
850 Living Miami
850 Northwest 42nd Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,774
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,875
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1071 sqft
850 Living is the brand new urban development you’ve imagined. Nestled in the heart of a tranquil neighborhood in Miami, FL, this newly constructed community is intended for those who desire a newly refined lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
52 Units Available
Fontainebleau Park West
Doral View
901 NW 97th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,498
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,717
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,966
1268 sqft
An elegant community that's close to area schools, parks and shopping. Updated interiors feature walk-in closets, private spa bathrooms and ample space. These luxury apartments provide residents with access to resort-like features.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
92 Units Available
Coconut Grove
Motion at Dadeland
8400 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,679
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,804
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,667
1107 sqft
Enjoy morning yoga in the state of the art fitness studio, sip on an afternoon drink at the poolside bar, and spend your evening entertaining at the Social Club.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
16 Units Available
Mirador at Doral by Windsor
2541 Northwest 84th Avenue, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,710
1266 sqft
Introducing Mirador at Doral by Windsor, the remedy to modern city living. Life at Mirador is about breathing room.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
17 Units Available
Coral Gables Section
Gables Columbus Center
60 Minorca Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$2,000
727 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,300
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1216 sqft
This easy-to-access community offers close proximity to freeways and entertainment venues. On-site bike shop, boardroom, clubroom and automated package room. Concierge service and dog wash area available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
9 Units Available
Village of Merrick Park
The Residences At Merrick Park
4251 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,168
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,818
1276 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,165
1768 sqft
Community is pet friendly and has conference center with smart TVs. Located steps from shopping and dining like Crave and Mariposa. Apartments have granite countertops, washer, dryer and a separate dining room.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
$
34 Units Available
Edgewater
Midtown Five
125 Northeast 32nd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,514
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,970
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,417
1199 sqft
Midtown Five in Miami started with a vision. The ideal blend of elegance and edge, our brand new residences offer innovative floor plans built with sustainable materials and designed for LEED certification.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
29 Units Available
Wynwood
Wynwood 25
252 Northwest 25th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,714
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,093
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,084
1097 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wynwood 25 in Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
26 Units Available
Fontainbleau East
Art 88
8855 Fontainebleau Blvd, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,304
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
830 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units feature large floorplans, tile floors, designer tile tub surrounds, large closets and oversized balconies. Lake views are available. Community features include two swimming pools, elevators, BBQ area and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
36 Units Available
Fontainbleau East
275 Fontaine Parc
275 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,867
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,559
1129 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! Divine Living comes to Miami… An in-home experience that will impress. Choose from our one, two and three-bedroom residences that offer a vibrant appeal for today’s renters. Don’t just live, live divine...
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
50 Units Available
Coral Terrace
District West Gables
2001 Ludlam Rd, West Miami, FL
Studio
$1,405
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1015 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments in a resort-style community situated near the University of Miami. Floor plans feature kitchens with state-of-the-art appliances and private balconies with beautiful views. Online rent payment and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
28 Units Available
The Manor at CityPlace Doral
3450 NW 85th Ct, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,565
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,463
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1132 sqft
Great location near shops, restaurants, and major roads. Community features a pool, waterfall jacuzzi, spa, and community game and movie room. Units have wood cabinetry and oversized patio/balconies.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
12 Units Available
Windsor at Doral
4401 NW 87th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1342 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community in tropical resort environment just minutes from the Miami International Mall. Community has pet park and spa, lakefront pool and outdoor hammock lounge. Units feature stainless steel appliances, kitchen islands and tile floors.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated July 15 at 06:44 PM
$
55 Units Available
AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,473
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,678
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1220 sqft
Modern apartments with Italian cabinetry, deep soaking tubs and framed vanity mirrors. Amenities include multiple fitness centers and a heated saltwater pool. Just steps from Doral Central Park.
Verified

1 of 85

Last updated July 15 at 06:36 PM
18 Units Available
Shenandoah
InTown
1900 SW 8th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,523
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,397
1320 sqft
This vibrant community offers its residents a gym, pool and valet service. Units are furnished and include stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located along Route 41 near Maximo Gomez Park and Miami Senior High School.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 06:34 PM
$
34 Units Available
Fontainbleau East
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,447
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1071 sqft
Easy access to the Dolphin Expressway and minutes from Mr. Food Store and Royal Thai restaurant. Residents enjoy a waterfall pool, racquetball courts, a heated spa and children's playground. Spacious modern floor plans.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 06:32 PM
$
67 Units Available
Wynwood
AMLI Midtown Miami
3000 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,930
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,160
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1135 sqft
Live at the intersection of art and style at our apartments near Wynwood.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 15 at 06:31 PM
$
50 Units Available
Edgewater
Modera Edgewater
455 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,720
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1037 sqft
What sounds like your next tropical getaway, is actually an idyllic description of your life as a resident at Modera Edgewater Miamis most coveted new community.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 06:24 PM
20 Units Available
Doral Landings East
The Palms of Doral
5611 NW 112th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You will find lush accommodations at the Palms of Doral. Each home features luxury touches such as Berber carpet, crown molding and walk-in closets. Easy access to downtown Miami and the airport.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 15 at 06:17 PM
$
47 Units Available
Golden Pines
Modera Douglas Station
3760 Bird Rd, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,669
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,313
1075 sqft
A huge apartment block in Golden Pines with quick access to the South Dixie Highway. Rooms have granite counters and garbage disposals. Game room, garage and 24-hour concierge. Walking distance from Douglas Road Metrorail station.
City Guide for Miami Springs, FL

Miami Springs, founded during the infamous South Florida land boom of the 1920's, originally was named Country Club Estates by Glenn Hammond Curtiss, one of the town's founding fathers who incidentally is widely considered to be "The Father of Naval Aviation." Miami Springs, along with the Miami suburbs of Opa-Locka and Coral Gables, were the first planned communities in The Sunshine State.

Miami Springs is a community within a communitydowntown Miami proper to be more specific, and smack dab in the middle of the Little Havana neighborhood with all of its restaurants and colorful residents. Miami Springs is shaped like an isosceles triangle, bordered by NW 36th Street and the Miami International Airport to the south, the Miami River Canal to the northeast, and the Ludlam Canal and Florida East Coast Railroad Yard to the west. About 14,000 residents live year-round in the 2.9-square-mile Miami Springs community, and according to the Miami Springs Airport Area Chamber of Commerce, finding a home for rent here may prove to be a daunting task.

Having trouble with Craigslist Miami Springs? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Miami Springs, FL

Finding an apartment in Miami Springs that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

