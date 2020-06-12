6023 TREMEZA PLACE

Amenities
LOCATION! Brand new! Great opportunity to rent this beautiful, spacious new construction home, located in the desired community of Trevesta! This house has everything you are looking for! 2 Car Garage, 1,936 square foot single-family home complete with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The kitchen features stainless steal appliances with under mount sink and a center island that overlooks an open café and family room, perfect for entertaining family and friends. The master suite features an oversized bedroom connected to a spacious bathroom with double vanity sinks and a large walk-in closet. The other three bedrooms are conveniently located in the rear of the home for additional privacy. Relax outside on your private patio and porch. Just minutes away from I-75, this community provides easy access to beautiful beaches, sports, entertainment, and shopping. Combining outdoor fun with luxury relaxation, Trevesta holds impressive amenities. Enjoy warm Florida days by the resort-style pool and splash park, take a morning run along our lakeside trails or take it indoors to the fitness center. Call today for your showing, this will not last long!