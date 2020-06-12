All apartments in Memphis
Find more places like 6023 TREMEZA PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Memphis, FL
/
6023 TREMEZA PLACE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

6023 TREMEZA PLACE

6023 Tremeza Pl · (866) 580-6402
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Memphis
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6023 Tremeza Pl, Memphis, FL 34221

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1936 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
new construction
LOCATION! Brand new! Great opportunity to rent this beautiful, spacious new construction home, located in the desired community of Trevesta! This house has everything you are looking for! 2 Car Garage, 1,936 square foot single-family home complete with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The kitchen features stainless steal appliances with under mount sink and a center island that overlooks an open café and family room, perfect for entertaining family and friends. The master suite features an oversized bedroom connected to a spacious bathroom with double vanity sinks and a large walk-in closet. The other three bedrooms are conveniently located in the rear of the home for additional privacy. Relax outside on your private patio and porch. Just minutes away from I-75, this community provides easy access to beautiful beaches, sports, entertainment, and shopping. Combining outdoor fun with luxury relaxation, Trevesta holds impressive amenities. Enjoy warm Florida days by the resort-style pool and splash park, take a morning run along our lakeside trails or take it indoors to the fitness center. Call today for your showing, this will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6023 TREMEZA PLACE have any available units?
6023 TREMEZA PLACE has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6023 TREMEZA PLACE have?
Some of 6023 TREMEZA PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6023 TREMEZA PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
6023 TREMEZA PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6023 TREMEZA PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 6023 TREMEZA PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 6023 TREMEZA PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 6023 TREMEZA PLACE does offer parking.
Does 6023 TREMEZA PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6023 TREMEZA PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6023 TREMEZA PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 6023 TREMEZA PLACE has a pool.
Does 6023 TREMEZA PLACE have accessible units?
No, 6023 TREMEZA PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6023 TREMEZA PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6023 TREMEZA PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6023 TREMEZA PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6023 TREMEZA PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6023 TREMEZA PLACE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Memphis 1 BedroomsMemphis 2 Bedrooms
Memphis Accessible ApartmentsMemphis Apartments with Parking
Memphis Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FL
Palmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLPunta Gorda, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLLongboat Key, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity