Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:39 PM

59 Apartments for rent in McGregor, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for McGregor renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
McGregor
1 Unit Available
119 Placid DR
119 Placid Drive, McGregor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
This furnished home is Florida living at it's best. Located on a quiet street on a deep water canal, which is centrally located just 6 miles from Sanibel or Fort Myers Beach.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
McGregor
1 Unit Available
4586 Trawler CT
4586 Trawler Court, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
One of a kind! This updated totally renovated 2 + den/2 condo offers split floor plan.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
McGregor
1 Unit Available
9025 Colby Drive, Unit #2119 - 1
9025 Colby Drive, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1092 sqft
This 3rd floor unit at The Enclave at College Pointe is a must see!! Its been upgraded featuring all major appliances, including a washer and dryer, tile and new vinyl wood flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings within each room, large walk in shower

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
McGregor
1 Unit Available
10020 Magnolia Pointe PT
10020 Magnolia Pointe, McGregor, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2536 sqft
Discover a private paradise, hidden away but in a perfect location central to everything. This spectacular custom-built French Normandy Manor style luxury home is in the exclusive gated riverfront community at Magnolia Pointe.
Results within 1 mile of McGregor
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 11 at 12:05pm
$
11 Units Available
Cypress West
6308 Panther Ln, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1154 sqft
Live the South Florida lifestyle at Cypress West Apartments. Our newly renovated community boasts upgraded features throughout our two bedroom floor plans like plank flooring, new cabinetry, granite countertops and so much more.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Carillon Woods
1 Unit Available
65 Timberland Circle S
65 Timberland Circle South, Fort Myers, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
3687 sqft
65 Timberland Circle S Available 07/15/20 Carillon Woods **Coming Soon** - Custom built pool home in the gorgeous community of Carillon Woods located just off McGregor and Matthew.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
2016 SE 47th ST
2016 Southeast 47th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,009
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
Whiskey Creek
1 Unit Available
5469 Beaujolais Lane
5469 Beaujolaise Lane, Whiskey Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2540 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1299823 Gorgeous 4/2.5/3 pool home located on a canal in Whiskey Creek. This home has over 2500 sq.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Whiskey Creek
1 Unit Available
5524 Seville RD
5524 Seville Road, Whiskey Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Available Now!! Two bedroom, one bath home in the lovely McGregor Groves. Spacious living room, open kitchen, breakfast Nook, hardwood floors in the bedrooms and fenced back yard. Annual -unfurnished.
Results within 5 miles of McGregor
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
35 Units Available
Springs at Six Mile Cypress
5560 Six Mile Commercial Ct, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,073
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1118 sqft
Springs at Six Mile Cypress is a brand new, gated community in Ft. Myers with a peaceful, classic atmosphere. Spacious apartments surround a pond and have open kitchens, garages and lanais.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Brantley Pines
1801 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,132
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Fort Myers, Florida, Brantley Pines offers luxurious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with washers and dryers, private entrances, and the modern conveniences that you've come to expect.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Winkler Safe Neighborhood
11 Units Available
Laurels Apartment Homes
2346 Winkler Ave, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1000 sqft
Our community offers one, two and three bedroom townhomes and apartments for rent in Fort Myers with numerous amenities throughout. Washer and dryer appliances are included in every home as well as brushed nickel fixtures and stylish new flooring.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
43 Units Available
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1359 sqft
Anchor your life in a piece of paradise - in a brand-new apartment home that offers exceptional features and unmatched amenities including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and elevators.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:56am
$
20 Units Available
The Fountains at Forestwood
1735 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
857 sqft
Loft-style luxury apartments in the heart of Fort Myers. Community has 24-hour gym, jogging trails on the lake and a resort-style swimming pool. Perfect location close to I-75 and nearby shops and dining.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
4821 SW Santa Barbara CT
4821 Southwest Santa Barbara Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
Direct Access to the Gulf - Available June - Dec. 20, 2020 AVAILABLE weekly rates -Vacation Pool home on Canal 3 bedrooms 2 baths, Sailboat access only minutes and you are out on your way to the ocean.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
14500 Summerlin Trace CT
14500 Summerlin Trace Court, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Turnkey and ready to go! Bring your furry friend to this top floor condo in a quite centrally located community.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
822 SW 48th TER
822 Southwest 48th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
SEASONAL/VACATION RENTAL AVAILABLE NOW.....Piece of Paradise......

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
516 SE 33rd ST
516 Southeast 33rd Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Annual Rental in Cape Coral - 3 bedroom 2 bath gulf access pool home is available for rent!  Located in the beautiful Country Club Blvd neighborhood quietly tucked away on a dead end street with southern exposure and surrounded by beautiful

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
15048 Tamarind Cay CT
15048 Tamarind Cay Court, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
AVAILABLE MONTH TO MONTH FROM MAY 2020 THROUGH NOVEMBER 2020 FOR ONLY 1800 +11.5 % SALES TAX! DECEMBER 2020 FOR ONLY 4300 +11.5 SALES TAX! CONDO IS ALREADY RENTED JAN-MARCH 2021.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
6461 Aragon WAY
6461 Aragon Way, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Wood flooring throughout the home with tile in wet areas. Stainless steel appliances. In home, Washer and Dryer included. Private screened lanai has additional storage area. Large resort pool is situated on a large lake.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
756 Coral DR
756 Coral Drive, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
Situated in the heart of Cape Coral's Yacht Club area is this lovely 3BR / 2BA home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Woodford Park
1 Unit Available
1609 Poinsettia AVE
1609 Poinsettia Ave, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown delight~ Just minutes to all the action in Historic River District, no need to drive to restaurants, shops, library, bars, theatre, marina.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1538 High ST
1538 High Street, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Fully renovated 4 bed, 2 bath with old Florida charm. Wood floors, big yard, quiet neighborhood. Close to schools, shopping, Bus line, etc. Within walking distance to Downtown.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3308 Royal Canadian TRCE
3308 Royal Canadian Trace, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
This Beautiful 1st floor furnished Villa located in a Gated Community in South Forth Myers. This 2 bedroom 1 bath has a large (11x20) Screened Lanai with Vinyl Windows Steps from the Pool & Great for Entertaining.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in McGregor, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for McGregor renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

