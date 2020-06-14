Apartment List
113 Apartments for rent in McGregor, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to McGregor renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14
McGregor
1 Unit Available
4612 Flagship DR
4612 Flagship Drive, McGregor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
AVAILABLE JAN 2020 and from APRIL ON.......Gorgeous and luxuriously renovated from top to bottom 2 plus den. With expansive lanai overlooking the golf course and sparkling lakes.

Last updated June 14
McGregor
1 Unit Available
4240 Steamboat BEND
4240 Steamboat Bend, McGregor, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,600
690 sqft
Property rented for JAN and available FEB and MAR. Drop dead gorgeous large 1 bed, 1 bath, totally updated, washer and dryer, lake and pool view. Eastern exposure, very tastefully decorated and furnished.

Last updated June 14
McGregor
1 Unit Available
4417 Spanker CT
4417 Spanker Court, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
RATES VARY BY MONTH, PLEASE CALL FOR DETAILS. JAN still available! Updated 2/2 corner condo with lake and pool/cabana views. This condo is conveniently located to clubhouse, bocce,fitness, pickelball and tennis, lap pool.

Last updated June 14
McGregor
1 Unit Available
4414 Spanker CT
4414 Spanker Court, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open 2 plus a den condo with lots of great and amazing updates- updated baths and kitchen. Owner has modified this condo to provide a fabulous entertaining space with wet bar. Large lanai to sit and relax with eastern exposure.

Last updated June 14
McGregor
1 Unit Available
4140 Steamboat BEND E
4140 Steamboat Bend East, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
RATES VARY BY MONTH, PLEASE CALL FOR DETAILS. Rental available for Jan-April 2019. Owners have recently put in band new furniture. Condo offers under the building parking a huge plus and convenience.

Last updated June 14
McGregor
1 Unit Available
9435 Sunset Harbor LN
9435 Sunset Harbor Lane, McGregor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,150
RATES VARY BY MONTH, PLEASE CALL FOR DETAILS. 1st floor spacious corner condo. Offering spacious split bedrooms. Condo has eat-in kitchen and lovely dining area to entertain.

Last updated June 14
McGregor
1 Unit Available
9025 Colby Drive, Unit #2119 - 1
9025 Colby Drive, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1092 sqft
This 3rd floor unit at The Enclave at College Pointe is a must see!! Its been upgraded featuring all major appliances, including a washer and dryer, tile and new vinyl wood flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings within each room, large walk in shower
Results within 1 mile of McGregor
Last updated June 14
7 Units Available
Bay Harbor
9601 Bay Harbor Cir, Cypress Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1411 sqft
Bay Harbor's waterfront apartment homes, in Fort Myers, FL, combine the luxury of a private home with the convenience of a private resort. Our professional management team's first concern is your satisfaction.
Last updated June 11
11 Units Available
Cypress West
6308 Panther Ln, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1154 sqft
Live the South Florida lifestyle at Cypress West Apartments. Our newly renovated community boasts upgraded features throughout our two bedroom floor plans like plank flooring, new cabinetry, granite countertops and so much more.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
13651 Julias WAY
13651 Julias Way, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Complete fully furnished apartment for Rent anually. Live the tropical paradise resort lifestyle in the desirable gated community of Palmetto Cove, 2 bedroom 2 bath with full 1 car garage condo on the second floor is available for you.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
15030 Sandpiper Preserve BLVD
15030 Sandpiper Preserve Boulevard, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
This beautiful condo is available to rent Tuesday 1/5/2021- Monday 4/5/2021- owners would like 1 - 3 month rental- they are not willing to split months at this time. Absolutely stunning 2nd floor Tortuga Condo.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
14537 Abaco Lakes DR
14537 Abaco Lakes Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
This unit is rented for Season 2020 Available for May 2019-December 2019 short term rental at Off- Season rate. This is a great unit in the popular Lucaya community- right off of McGregor- about 5 miles from the North end of Fort Myers Beach.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
15031 Sandpiper Preserve BLVD
15031 Sandpiper Preserve Boulevard, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Lovely lakefront 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom with den condo in the Awesome Tortuga community. This 1st floor condo has more than 1600 sq ft of living space- Open Concept - Large Great Room.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
14794 Calusa Palms DR
14794 Calusa Palms Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1564 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom furnished Townhome is available for a short term lease from April 1, to December 31st. Calusa Palms offers a community pool, tennis courts, fitness center, and community clubhouse.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
14593 Abaco Lakes DR
14593 Abaco Lakes Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Live in one of the best communities in South Fort Myers, close to beaches, restaurants, shopping and much more.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
14596 Abaco Lakes DR
14596 Abaco Lakes Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern luxury home close to beaches, shopping, restaurants and schools. Enjoys this beautiful home in desirable LUCAYA. Your single family home is located close to the pool and clubhouse/Tiki hut. Enjoy the lakeview and watch the birds.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
14513 Abaco Lakes DR
14513 Abaco Lakes Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
This beautifully decorated and well appointed 2nd floor condo is in the new, quiet, secure, gated community of Lucaya; one of the most sought after locations in Ft. Myers! It is close to everything yet quietly tucked away.

Last updated June 14
Whiskey Creek
1 Unit Available
8251 Pathfinder LOOP
8251 Pathfinder Loop, Whiskey Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This lovely end unit with two bedrooms + den is offered completely furnished. Nine foot ceilings, crown molding & over 1,300 sq ft of living space with loads of natural light. The two bedrooms are on opposite sides of the unit for added privacy.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
14511 Daffodil DR
14511 Daffodil Drive, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
NEW 2020 RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR THIS SUMMER-DEC 2020! ENJOY RESORT STYLE PET FRIENDLY AMENITIES in this fully equipped, beautiful light & bright, 2nd floor, 2 Bed/2 Bath + balcony with private wooded landscaped views & a private covered parking space.

Last updated June 14
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
4029 SE 20th PL
4029 Southeast 20th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
RIVERFRONT LUXURY CONDO AVAILABLE FOR JAN 6-31, 2020 & Apr 2020.. This is a gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath almost new condo with a view you will not forget. Floor to ceiling sliding glass doors.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
13661 Julias WAY
13661 Julias Way, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Live the tropical paradise resort lifestyle in the desirable gated community of Palmetto Cove! This modern home at Palmetto Cove has an open airy floorplan offering 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and featuring a carport and plenty of guest parking.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
14501 Daffodil DR
14501 Daffodil Drive, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
BOOK YOUR TRIP TO PARADISE NOW!!! This unit is ready and waiting for you. The Resort style community offers endless amenities. This lovely upgraded 2nd floor unit offers 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with a den.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
13720 Julias Way
13720 Julias Way, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1347 sqft
Beautiful NEW Unit at Palmetto Cove Gated Community. TWO BEDROOMS AND A DEN(2.5/2 )with Garage. Location is the best with access to Beach's, Shopping, Restaurants and much more. Unit Overlooks the lake with Western Exposure.
Results within 5 miles of McGregor
Last updated June 14
12 Units Available
Ashlar Apartment Homes
13001 Corbel Cir, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1470 sqft
Ashlar Apartment Homes located in Fort Myers, FL offers unlimited access to resort style amenities and is leasing now! A lakefront beach area, state-of-the-art health club, swimming pool and a lavishly appointed clubhouse are just a handful of the
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in McGregor, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to McGregor renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

