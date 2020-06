Amenities

recently renovated gym pool bocce court tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym pool tennis court

RATES VARY BY MONTH, PLEASE CALL FOR DETAILS. JAN still available!

Updated 2/2 corner condo with lake and pool/cabana views. This condo is conveniently located to clubhouse, bocce,fitness, pickelball and tennis, lap pool. Enjoy this wonderful waterfront community that allows tenants to use the amenities as if they were the owners. You will find this community and this property an amazing value to escape the winters.