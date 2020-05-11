2555 Cay CV

Amenities

**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL** Currently available monthly. Super nice, clean & comfy waterfront gulf access updated home with 2 bedrooms, both with queen beds, 2 full baths & sofa bed for extra guests. Can sleep 2-6 comfortably. Located in the heart of Matlacha, tucked in from the main road, yet close enough to walk or ride bikes around town to visit shops, restaurants & parks. Navigable,deep water intersecting canals with beautiful water views to take in while relaxing on your southern exposure deck or fishing from your dock. Boat lift accommodates approx 25 ft. boat. All the comforts of home, ready for you to enjoy your tropical get-a-way! Central A/C & Heat, Indoor Laundry, Dishwasher. Cable & Internet/WIFI included. Brand new flooring, exterior paint, plantation shutters through out and updated furnishings. Nautical themed kit cabinets. Family crafted artwork adds a special touch to the home. No smoking inside. Pet with approval. One time departure cleaning fee + 11.5% tax additional. Inquire for current rates & availability. Rest assured to have a great experience in our well kept and well managed properties.