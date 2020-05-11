All apartments in Matlacha
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:14 PM

2555 Cay CV

2555 Cay Cove Street · (239) 896-5742
Location

2555 Cay Cove Street, Matlacha, FL 33993
Matlacha

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL** Currently available monthly. Super nice, clean & comfy waterfront gulf access updated home with 2 bedrooms, both with queen beds, 2 full baths & sofa bed for extra guests. Can sleep 2-6 comfortably. Located in the heart of Matlacha, tucked in from the main road, yet close enough to walk or ride bikes around town to visit shops, restaurants & parks. Navigable,deep water intersecting canals with beautiful water views to take in while relaxing on your southern exposure deck or fishing from your dock. Boat lift accommodates approx 25 ft. boat. All the comforts of home, ready for you to enjoy your tropical get-a-way! Central A/C & Heat, Indoor Laundry, Dishwasher. Cable & Internet/WIFI included. Brand new flooring, exterior paint, plantation shutters through out and updated furnishings. Nautical themed kit cabinets. Family crafted artwork adds a special touch to the home. No smoking inside. Pet with approval. One time departure cleaning fee + 11.5% tax additional. Inquire for current rates & availability. Rest assured to have a great experience in our well kept and well managed properties.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2555 Cay CV have any available units?
2555 Cay CV has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2555 Cay CV have?
Some of 2555 Cay CV's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2555 Cay CV currently offering any rent specials?
2555 Cay CV isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2555 Cay CV pet-friendly?
Yes, 2555 Cay CV is pet friendly.
Does 2555 Cay CV offer parking?
Yes, 2555 Cay CV does offer parking.
Does 2555 Cay CV have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2555 Cay CV does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2555 Cay CV have a pool?
No, 2555 Cay CV does not have a pool.
Does 2555 Cay CV have accessible units?
No, 2555 Cay CV does not have accessible units.
Does 2555 Cay CV have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2555 Cay CV has units with dishwashers.
Does 2555 Cay CV have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2555 Cay CV has units with air conditioning.
