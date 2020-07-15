All apartments in Martin County
Last updated September 25 2019 at 11:02 PM

6720 SE South Marina Way

6720 Southeast South Marina Way · (772) 283-9991
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6720 Southeast South Marina Way, Martin County, FL 34996

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 6 Bath · 3642 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Discover this Sailfish Point's "estate" golf course home overlooking a tranquil lake and the 2nd and 6th fairways of the Jack Nicklaus “Signature” golf course. Perfect SE Exposure! Perfect long green golf course views. Love the luxury resort lifestyle. The spectacular 532 acre community of Sailfish Point offers the ultimate Florida resort lifestyle with a full service marina, oceanfront country club with fine & casual dining, Har-Tru tennis, golf course, state of the art fitness center & spa, heli-pad, one mile of glorious beach & is guard gated and patrolled for the utmost in security. Spectacular golf & lake views! EZ to show! Possible seller financing. Lessee to have access to club activities & amenities, dining, tennis courts, private beach, etc. Golf is not included. Tenant to pay all expenses incurred at various Sailfish Point dining facilities. Home is also for sale at $1,295,000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6720 SE South Marina Way have any available units?
6720 SE South Marina Way has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6720 SE South Marina Way have?
Some of 6720 SE South Marina Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6720 SE South Marina Way currently offering any rent specials?
6720 SE South Marina Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6720 SE South Marina Way pet-friendly?
No, 6720 SE South Marina Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Martin County.
Does 6720 SE South Marina Way offer parking?
Yes, 6720 SE South Marina Way offers parking.
Does 6720 SE South Marina Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6720 SE South Marina Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6720 SE South Marina Way have a pool?
Yes, 6720 SE South Marina Way has a pool.
Does 6720 SE South Marina Way have accessible units?
No, 6720 SE South Marina Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6720 SE South Marina Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6720 SE South Marina Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 6720 SE South Marina Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6720 SE South Marina Way does not have units with air conditioning.
