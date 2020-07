669 NE Plantation Road

Amenities

BOOK YOUR BEACH VACATION NOW IN MARTIN COUNTY TO PLAY ON OUR CLEAN BEACHES, GOLF, AND FISH IN THE ATLANTIC OCEAN! MINS TO PB AIRPORT. WE ARE RESPONSIBLY OPEN.AVAILABLE MONTHLY AUGUST TO NOVEMBER 2020 SUMMER RATE $3500++/30 DAYS and DEC 2020 TO JAN 15, 2021 $5500++/30 DAYS.2022 SEASON DEC-MAY AT $6000/MO IS AVAILABLE.OCEAN TERRACE @ INDIAN RIVER PLANTATION. BOUTIQUE BUILDING NON SMOKING COMPLEX, POOL, BEACH ACCESS, BBQ, UNDER BUILDING PARKING, BEST LOCATION IN MARTIN COUNTY/STUART/HUTCHINSON ISLAND.Secure Elevator Bldg, Washer Dryer in Unit, Bike Storage, Walk to Grocer, Museums, Tiki Bar at Beach. Golf and Boating nearby. King/Twins 2 baths/WD/impact sliders/ocean view. Mins to Downtown Stuart. Airports PBI FLL MIA MCO Disney 2 hours.