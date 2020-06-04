All apartments in Martin County
Find more places like 2095 NW Diamond Creek Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Martin County, FL
/
2095 NW Diamond Creek Way
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

2095 NW Diamond Creek Way

2095 NW Diamond Creek Way · (772) 349-2889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2095 NW Diamond Creek Way, Martin County, FL 34957

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2589 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE 8/14/2020. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Beautiful spacious 2015 Kolter built CBS home features 4 bedroom triple split plan and three full baths plus a den. Lovely kitchen with 42” wood cabinets, granite, tile backsplash, upgraded stainless steel appliances and large breakfast bar. Kitchen opens to family room and offers views of patio and pool. Spacious master suite has two walk-in closets, his and hers vanities and a garden tub. Enjoy paver patio with lovely salt water pool with screen enclosure and a fenced yard. Impact windows and doors, paver drive and walkway and a 3 car garage. Community park is caddy-corner from the home. All in desirable gated community close to A-Rated schools, shopping, restaurants, and only 7 miles to the beaches. SHOWINGS ONLY WEDNESDAY 4 - 8 AND SATURDAY 10 - 2. CURRENT LEASE EXPIRES 8/9/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2095 NW Diamond Creek Way have any available units?
2095 NW Diamond Creek Way has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2095 NW Diamond Creek Way have?
Some of 2095 NW Diamond Creek Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2095 NW Diamond Creek Way currently offering any rent specials?
2095 NW Diamond Creek Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2095 NW Diamond Creek Way pet-friendly?
No, 2095 NW Diamond Creek Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Martin County.
Does 2095 NW Diamond Creek Way offer parking?
Yes, 2095 NW Diamond Creek Way offers parking.
Does 2095 NW Diamond Creek Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2095 NW Diamond Creek Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2095 NW Diamond Creek Way have a pool?
Yes, 2095 NW Diamond Creek Way has a pool.
Does 2095 NW Diamond Creek Way have accessible units?
No, 2095 NW Diamond Creek Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2095 NW Diamond Creek Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2095 NW Diamond Creek Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2095 NW Diamond Creek Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2095 NW Diamond Creek Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2095 NW Diamond Creek Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sonceto
2970 Sandhill Ridge Ct.
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Astorwood
1228 SE Asterwood Place
Stuart, FL 34994
Arium Jensen Beach
1010 NW Fresco Way
Jensen Beach, FL 34957
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St
Stuart, FL 34994

Similar Pages

Martin County Pet Friendly Places
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLCoral Springs, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLPalm Bay, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLWellington, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL
Jupiter, FLMargate, FLLake Worth, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLPalm Springs, FLHutchinson Island South, FLHobe Sound, FLJensen Beach, FLNorth River Shores, FLStuart, FLPort Salerno, FL
Palm City, FLTequesta, FLJupiter Farms, FLRiver Park, FLJuno Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLThe Acreage, FLRiviera Beach, FLLake Park, FLPalm Beach, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLWestgate, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeEverglades University
Florida Atlantic University
Palm Beach Atlantic University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity