2095 NW Diamond Creek Way

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

AVAILABLE 8/14/2020. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Beautiful spacious 2015 Kolter built CBS home features 4 bedroom triple split plan and three full baths plus a den. Lovely kitchen with 42” wood cabinets, granite, tile backsplash, upgraded stainless steel appliances and large breakfast bar. Kitchen opens to family room and offers views of patio and pool. Spacious master suite has two walk-in closets, his and hers vanities and a garden tub. Enjoy paver patio with lovely salt water pool with screen enclosure and a fenced yard. Impact windows and doors, paver drive and walkway and a 3 car garage. Community park is caddy-corner from the home. All in desirable gated community close to A-Rated schools, shopping, restaurants, and only 7 miles to the beaches. SHOWINGS ONLY WEDNESDAY 4 - 8 AND SATURDAY 10 - 2. CURRENT LEASE EXPIRES 8/9/2020.