Martin County, FL
1289 NE Ocean Blvd.
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

1289 NE Ocean Blvd.

1289 Northeast Ocean Boulevard · (772) 413-8467
Location

1289 Northeast Ocean Boulevard, Martin County, FL 34996

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1360 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
**Condo is available November and/or December 2019.** Leave those cold winters behind and come enjoy the warm Florida sunshine! This beautifully furnished oceanfront condo has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Located on the 3rd floor this spacious and lofty corner unit boasts nearly 1400 sqft of living space, along with spectacular ocean views and promises to make you feel right at home. With only 12 units in this community and easy elevator access, Islander 12 is a quiet and serene community but still close to shopping and nightlife. Enjoy the shared pool and meet new friends, take in the ocean air on the dune deck with an amazing view, or enjoy a relaxing stroll on the beach. Enjoy one reserved, covered parking spot and additional parking for a second car. Come live the Florida lifestyle in this gorgeous oceanfront condo!! All you have to do is unpack and relax!! *This condo allows one dog under 15 lbs.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1289 NE Ocean Blvd. have any available units?
1289 NE Ocean Blvd. has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1289 NE Ocean Blvd. have?
Some of 1289 NE Ocean Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1289 NE Ocean Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
1289 NE Ocean Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1289 NE Ocean Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1289 NE Ocean Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 1289 NE Ocean Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 1289 NE Ocean Blvd. offers parking.
Does 1289 NE Ocean Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1289 NE Ocean Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1289 NE Ocean Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 1289 NE Ocean Blvd. has a pool.
Does 1289 NE Ocean Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 1289 NE Ocean Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1289 NE Ocean Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1289 NE Ocean Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1289 NE Ocean Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1289 NE Ocean Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1289 NE Ocean Blvd.?
