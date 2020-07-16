1289 NE Ocean Blvd.

Amenities

**Condo is available November and/or December 2019.** Leave those cold winters behind and come enjoy the warm Florida sunshine! This beautifully furnished oceanfront condo has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Located on the 3rd floor this spacious and lofty corner unit boasts nearly 1400 sqft of living space, along with spectacular ocean views and promises to make you feel right at home. With only 12 units in this community and easy elevator access, Islander 12 is a quiet and serene community but still close to shopping and nightlife. Enjoy the shared pool and meet new friends, take in the ocean air on the dune deck with an amazing view, or enjoy a relaxing stroll on the beach. Enjoy one reserved, covered parking spot and additional parking for a second car. Come live the Florida lifestyle in this gorgeous oceanfront condo!! All you have to do is unpack and relax!! *This condo allows one dog under 15 lbs.*