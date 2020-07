Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautifully remodeled & fully equipped & furnished with wide water views of the Intracoastal/Indian River. Vinyl flooring that looks like wood planks throughout. New Kitchen & Master Bathroom, with closet cabinets in master bedroom closet. Laundry room with full size washer & dryer. Available May 1, 2020 for annual rental at $2800 per month. No pets allowed.