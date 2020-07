Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Plenty of room in all the right places! 3 bedroom, 2 bath, big 2 car garage, fenced yard, covered patio in front and back. 2 KING SIZE bedrooms with walk in closets, 3rd bedroom queen size with double closet. Kitchen has huge pantry and ample counter and cabinet space. Open living room and dining room with vaulted ceilings. Lanai is enclosed with sliders to living room, guest room and master bedroom.