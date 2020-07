Amenities

27 Water Track Tr - THREE BEDROOM TWO HAVE RENTAL IN SILVER SPRINGS SHORES. HOME FEATURES NEW CARPET AND PAINT, SPLIT BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN, VAULTED CEILING IN LIVING ROOM, WALK-IN CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM, EAT-IN KITCHEN, WATER SOFTENER SYSTEM, AND TWO CAR GARAGE.



NO PETS!!!



Application fee is $50 per adult. Additional security deposit may be required based on credit, criminal and rental history. Please call our office for additional information.



(RLNE2336216)