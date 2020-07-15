All apartments in Marion County
Find more places like 14432 SE 143rd Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marion County, FL
/
14432 SE 143rd Ter
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:34 AM

14432 SE 143rd Ter

14432 Southeast 143rd Terrace · (352) 547-2715
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

14432 Southeast 143rd Terrace, Marion County, FL 32195

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2352 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
volleyball court
*High End, 4 Bedroom/3 Bath, Recently Renovated Rental on Beautiful Lake Weir*

Seasonal/Short-Term: $4,500 per month -or- 7 night minimum: $300 per night. No Smoking. No Pets.

Call or Book Today at www.marioncountyflvacationrentals.com

Property Details:
Fully Furnished Home Includes: Electric, Water, Satellite Dish TV with DVR, Internet, Mudroom. Huge wrap around deck, with picnic tables, propane grill, chairs and rinse station. Dock with sandy beach, volleyball net, boat lift and rinse station. Laundry Room with Stainless Steel Front Load Washer & Dryer.

Huge Living Room with 60 inch Flat Screen TV, Open Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Large Island, Dining Room with Large Bench Dining Table.

Large Master Bedroom with 40 inch Flat Screen Smart TV and King Size Bed. Large and SpaciousÂ Walk-In Master Shower. Guest Bedrooms have Queen sized beds. Kids Room has (2) twin bunk beds with trundles.

Enjoy life on the water with boating, fishing, kayaking, canoeing; all available for the perfect vacation! Close to Shopping, Restaurants and The Villages.Â  Property is located within a day trips distance to attractions such as Disney, Universal, Sea World, Busch Gardens and close to booming cities to include Orlando, Tampa, St Augustine, Daytona.

*Garage will be inaccessible and used as Owners Storage.

**Please, no large parties or weddings; parking & space limited.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14432 SE 143rd Ter have any available units?
14432 SE 143rd Ter has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14432 SE 143rd Ter have?
Some of 14432 SE 143rd Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14432 SE 143rd Ter currently offering any rent specials?
14432 SE 143rd Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14432 SE 143rd Ter pet-friendly?
No, 14432 SE 143rd Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marion County.
Does 14432 SE 143rd Ter offer parking?
Yes, 14432 SE 143rd Ter offers parking.
Does 14432 SE 143rd Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14432 SE 143rd Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14432 SE 143rd Ter have a pool?
No, 14432 SE 143rd Ter does not have a pool.
Does 14432 SE 143rd Ter have accessible units?
No, 14432 SE 143rd Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 14432 SE 143rd Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14432 SE 143rd Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 14432 SE 143rd Ter have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14432 SE 143rd Ter has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 14432 SE 143rd Ter?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Steeples
2901 SW 41st St
Ocala, FL 34474
Deerwood Village
1850 SE 18th Ave
Ocala, FL 34471
Latigo 27
1601 SW 27th Ave
Ocala, FL 34471
Carrington Lane
3001 SE Lake Weir Ave
Ocala, FL 34471
The Estates At Heathbrook
4900 SW 46th Ct
Ocala, FL 34474

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLOrlando, FLGainesville, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLCitrus Springs, FLLady Lake, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLThe Villages, FLWildwood, FLBeverly Hills, FL
Citrus Hills, FLCrystal River, FLEustis, FLInverness, FLMount Dora, FLLeesburg, FLTavares, FLHomosassa, FLApopka, FLSugarmill Woods, FLDeBary, FLGroveland, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity