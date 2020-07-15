14432 SE 143rd Ter

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage internet access volleyball court

*High End, 4 Bedroom/3 Bath, Recently Renovated Rental on Beautiful Lake Weir*



Seasonal/Short-Term: $4,500 per month -or- 7 night minimum: $300 per night. No Smoking. No Pets.



Call or Book Today at www.marioncountyflvacationrentals.com



Property Details:

Fully Furnished Home Includes: Electric, Water, Satellite Dish TV with DVR, Internet, Mudroom. Huge wrap around deck, with picnic tables, propane grill, chairs and rinse station. Dock with sandy beach, volleyball net, boat lift and rinse station. Laundry Room with Stainless Steel Front Load Washer & Dryer.



Huge Living Room with 60 inch Flat Screen TV, Open Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Large Island, Dining Room with Large Bench Dining Table.



Large Master Bedroom with 40 inch Flat Screen Smart TV and King Size Bed. Large and SpaciousÂ Walk-In Master Shower. Guest Bedrooms have Queen sized beds. Kids Room has (2) twin bunk beds with trundles.



Enjoy life on the water with boating, fishing, kayaking, canoeing; all available for the perfect vacation! Close to Shopping, Restaurants and The Villages.Â Property is located within a day trips distance to attractions such as Disney, Universal, Sea World, Busch Gardens and close to booming cities to include Orlando, Tampa, St Augustine, Daytona.



*Garage will be inaccessible and used as Owners Storage.



**Please, no large parties or weddings; parking & space limited.