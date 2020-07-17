13646 SW 115TH

Amenities

garage clubhouse furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Beautifully Furnished Golfside Villa in Desirable Spruce Creek - 2 bedroom, 2 Bath, 1 car garage Villa directly on the Golf Course in Spruce Creek Preserves. The Villa is turnkey and is fully furnished. You need only to bring your toothbrush and golf clubs! Located in the Spruce Creek Preserve which is a short drive to Ocala, Crystal River, Summerfield and all the attractions Florida has to offer. This Villa is offered Seasonally (3-month minimum stay) and includes all amenities except Golf which you may opt to pay for at the Clubhouse.



(RLNE5857426)