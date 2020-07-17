All apartments in Marion County
Find more places like 13646 SW 115TH.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marion County, FL
/
13646 SW 115TH
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

13646 SW 115TH

13646 Southwest 115th Circle · (352) 804-6574
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

13646 Southwest 115th Circle, Marion County, FL 34432

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13646 SW 115TH · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1465 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
clubhouse
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Beautifully Furnished Golfside Villa in Desirable Spruce Creek - 2 bedroom, 2 Bath, 1 car garage Villa directly on the Golf Course in Spruce Creek Preserves. The Villa is turnkey and is fully furnished. You need only to bring your toothbrush and golf clubs! Located in the Spruce Creek Preserve which is a short drive to Ocala, Crystal River, Summerfield and all the attractions Florida has to offer. This Villa is offered Seasonally (3-month minimum stay) and includes all amenities except Golf which you may opt to pay for at the Clubhouse.

(RLNE5857426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13646 SW 115TH have any available units?
13646 SW 115TH has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 13646 SW 115TH currently offering any rent specials?
13646 SW 115TH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13646 SW 115TH pet-friendly?
No, 13646 SW 115TH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marion County.
Does 13646 SW 115TH offer parking?
Yes, 13646 SW 115TH offers parking.
Does 13646 SW 115TH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13646 SW 115TH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13646 SW 115TH have a pool?
No, 13646 SW 115TH does not have a pool.
Does 13646 SW 115TH have accessible units?
No, 13646 SW 115TH does not have accessible units.
Does 13646 SW 115TH have units with dishwashers?
No, 13646 SW 115TH does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13646 SW 115TH have units with air conditioning?
No, 13646 SW 115TH does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 13646 SW 115TH?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Estates At Heathbrook
4900 SW 46th Ct
Ocala, FL 34474
Steeples
2901 SW 41st St
Ocala, FL 34474
Deerwood Village
1850 SE 18th Ave
Ocala, FL 34471
Carrington Lane
3001 SE Lake Weir Ave
Ocala, FL 34471
Latigo 27
1601 SW 27th Ave
Ocala, FL 34471

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLOrlando, FLGainesville, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLCitrus Springs, FLLady Lake, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLThe Villages, FLWildwood, FLBeverly Hills, FL
Citrus Hills, FLCrystal River, FLEustis, FLInverness, FLMount Dora, FLLeesburg, FLTavares, FLHomosassa, FLApopka, FLSugarmill Woods, FLDeBary, FLGroveland, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity