4282 Kelson Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

This newly renovated home in Marianna is a rare find with a covered front porch and lawn maintenance included! Conveniently located, you are close to Jackson Hospital, local shopping and I-10. The fenced-in backyard is a great size with ample parking and room to spare. The rooms are nice-sized and you have beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home. The kitchen is cozy with tile countertops and is adjacent to the dining area. The laundry area has your hook-ups with extra space, perfect for an office or Florida room. Comes with stove, refrigerator and central heat/air. If you are not on it now, please visit our website at AustinTylerCo.com to view our Preview Video, if available, for an exclusive look at the inside of this property and others.



>>>GET PRE-QUALIFIED FOR FREE RIGHT FROM THE BEGINNING with our new and helpful tool we created just for you. It takes just 5 minutes and was designed to save you time and money. You can find it by going to bit.ly/ATCprequal or by going to the “*FREE* Pre-Qualification” tab on our website, austintylerco.com.

**STATUS: Available June 15, 2020

**PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home

**LEASE TERM: One Year Lease

**INCLUDED IN RENT: Lawn Maintenance

**ANIMAL RESTRICTIONS: Some animals considered (up to 35 lb.) on a case-by-case basis with an additional deposit and $29 non-refundable Animal Application per animal. Must be at least 9 months old and housebroken. No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds are allowed.

**RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED: No, but Highly Recommended

**AREA INFORMATION: Centrally Located in Marianna

**SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Not Available for This Property

**SQUARE FEET UNDER AIR: 792

**HEAT/AIR SOURCE: Central Electric

**APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stove and Refrigerator

**LAUNDRY HOOK-UPS: Hook-ups Available

**UTILITY PROVIDERS: Florida Public Utilities for Electricity, City of Marianna for Water/Sewer/Garbage

**FLOORING: Hardwood and Vinyl Tile

**PARKING: Lots of Parking in Rear

**PATIO/PORCH: Small, Covered Front Porch

**ADDITIONAL OUTSIDE STORAGE: Not Available for This Property

**YARD: Nice-Sized Parcel with Fenced-In Back Yard

**SMOKING: No Smoking Permitted Inside

**PERMITTED VEHICLES: Up to 2-ton passenger vehicle(s)

**YEAR BUILT: 1944

**LEASE-TO-PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available for This Property



**VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS: Locate the property you would like to see on our site at AustinTylerCo.com and select “Schedule a Viewing” to use our automated system. To receive a link to schedule on your mobile phone or to speak with a live person 24/7, call the phone number displayed in the listing photo and choose option 1.

**SELF-GUIDED SHOWING AVAILABILITY: Coming soon!

**APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: Locate the property you would like to apply for on our site at AustinTylerCo.com and select “Apply Now.” Please note that there is a non-refundable application fee of $49 per adult who will live in the property. Once we receive your application and all needed documents from you, the processing time is 1 to 2 business days. Please do not apply if anyone has been evicted in the past 5 years, has claimed bankruptcy in the last 3 years or has open bankruptcies, or owes a balance to previous Landlords.



**All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.