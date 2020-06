Amenities

patio / balcony pool tennis court some paid utils internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities pool internet access tennis court

Furnished One Bedroom Condo in Popular Anglers Cove-Marco Island - Furnished-One Bedroom Condo-Light and airy with Florida decor throughout...

Clean and bright...tile floors..relax in comfort overlooking the pool and out to the bay.

One bedroom-one bath unit located in popular Island Resort Complex.

Bedroom offers 2 Queen size beds - Main living area has a sofa sleeper

Nice open floor plan and screened balcony area.

Property amenities include: 2 heated pools-2 heated spas-Tennis Courts and on-site Tiki Bar.

Walk to area Restaurants and shops.

2 Flat Screen TVS

WiFi

No smoking

No pets

Utilities included in rent



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5738648)