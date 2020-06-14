5336 B Pine Street B

Amenities
Quaint duplex in quiet Seffner neighborhood - Property Id: 183979
Beautiful two-bedroom, one-bathroom duplex in quiet Seffner neighborhood. Close to I-4, post office, and shopping. Newly tiled floors and cabinets. Central Air with additional window unit. On septic system.
No pets. Non smoking. $75 background check. Minimum monthly income of $2700 / month to qualify. Up to four occupants.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/183979
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5786252)