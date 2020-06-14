All apartments in Mango
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

5336 B Pine Street B

5336 B Pine St · No Longer Available
Location

5336 B Pine St, Mango, FL 33584

Amenities

air conditioning
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Quaint duplex in quiet Seffner neighborhood - Property Id: 183979

Beautiful two-bedroom, one-bathroom duplex in quiet Seffner neighborhood. Close to I-4, post office, and shopping. Newly tiled floors and cabinets. Central Air with additional window unit. On septic system.

No pets. Non smoking. $75 background check. Minimum monthly income of $2700 / month to qualify. Up to four occupants.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/183979
Property Id 183979

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5786252)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5336 B Pine Street B have any available units?
5336 B Pine Street B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mango, FL.
Is 5336 B Pine Street B currently offering any rent specials?
5336 B Pine Street B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5336 B Pine Street B pet-friendly?
No, 5336 B Pine Street B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mango.
Does 5336 B Pine Street B offer parking?
No, 5336 B Pine Street B does not offer parking.
Does 5336 B Pine Street B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5336 B Pine Street B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5336 B Pine Street B have a pool?
No, 5336 B Pine Street B does not have a pool.
Does 5336 B Pine Street B have accessible units?
No, 5336 B Pine Street B does not have accessible units.
Does 5336 B Pine Street B have units with dishwashers?
No, 5336 B Pine Street B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5336 B Pine Street B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5336 B Pine Street B has units with air conditioning.
