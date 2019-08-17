All apartments in Mango
Mango, FL
11045 Black Swan Ct
Last updated August 17 2019 at 7:43 AM

11045 Black Swan Ct

11045 Black Swan Court · No Longer Available
Location

11045 Black Swan Court, Mango, FL 33584

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2BR / 1.5BA - Spacious and highly desirable CORNER UNIT townhome that is located on 2 ponds and has no back door neighbors for added privacy! This wonderful property features wood flooring throughout with a nice open floor plan, lots of cabinetry and counter space in kitchen, closet pantry, separate eating space with large slider doors leading to lanai. The large screened lanai overlooks a peaceful pond. This Seffner home is conveniently located less than five miles from Brandon, minutes to Downtown Tampa and easy access to Interstate 4 and Interstate 75. Nearby shopping, entertaining and dining are within minutes at Channel Side and the Brandon Mall. Water, sewer, lawn care, washer and dryer all included in rent! For more information, please call Home Locators at 813-908-8555 x 124.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11045 Black Swan Ct have any available units?
11045 Black Swan Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mango, FL.
What amenities does 11045 Black Swan Ct have?
Some of 11045 Black Swan Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11045 Black Swan Ct currently offering any rent specials?
11045 Black Swan Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11045 Black Swan Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 11045 Black Swan Ct is pet friendly.
Does 11045 Black Swan Ct offer parking?
Yes, 11045 Black Swan Ct offers parking.
Does 11045 Black Swan Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11045 Black Swan Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11045 Black Swan Ct have a pool?
Yes, 11045 Black Swan Ct has a pool.
Does 11045 Black Swan Ct have accessible units?
No, 11045 Black Swan Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 11045 Black Swan Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11045 Black Swan Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 11045 Black Swan Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11045 Black Swan Ct has units with air conditioning.
