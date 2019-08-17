11045 Black Swan Ct

Amenities

2BR / 1.5BA - Spacious and highly desirable CORNER UNIT townhome that is located on 2 ponds and has no back door neighbors for added privacy! This wonderful property features wood flooring throughout with a nice open floor plan, lots of cabinetry and counter space in kitchen, closet pantry, separate eating space with large slider doors leading to lanai. The large screened lanai overlooks a peaceful pond. This Seffner home is conveniently located less than five miles from Brandon, minutes to Downtown Tampa and easy access to Interstate 4 and Interstate 75. Nearby shopping, entertaining and dining are within minutes at Channel Side and the Brandon Mall. Water, sewer, lawn care, washer and dryer all included in rent! For more information, please call Home Locators at 813-908-8555 x 124.