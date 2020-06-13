49 Furnished Apartments for rent in Manasota Key, FL

/
5050 N Beach Rd #301
5050 North Beach Road, Manasota Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
2525 sqft
ANNUAL FURNISHED RENTAL with OCEAN VIEW and BEACHSIDE POOL on Manasota key! - ANNUAL FURNISHED RENTAL with OCEAN VIEW and BEACHSIDE POOL on Manasota Key! This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath top floor Condo provides Water Views and all the comforts of Florida
2950 N BEACH ROAD
2950 North Beach Road, Manasota Key, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1173 sqft
DIRECT GULF FRONT *** BEAUTIFUL SUNSETS FROM YOUR LANAI *** BOATERS DREAM *** UPDATED *** Come live the Island Life Style at Tamarind Gulf & Bay. Boaters enjoy the beautiful crystal blue waters of the Gulf on Mexico with World Class Fishing.
1300 HOLIDAY DRIVE
1300 Holiday Drive, Manasota Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
715 sqft
Vacation rental or Annual Rental steps from multiple beaches, Public beach access at Beachcomber lane just before Holiday Dr. great fishing, kayaking, jet skiing, parasailing, boating & beautiful sunsets. Quiet dead-end street with little traffic.
1330 BEACH ROAD
1330 Beach Road, Manasota Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Private resort, competently remodeled to highest standards.
2795 N BEACH ROAD
2795 North Beach Road, Manasota Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
1529 sqft
Less than .5 mile stroll to the warm sand and blue waters of Englewood Beach, this Manasota Key home provides the perfect backdrop for your escape to paradise.
1494 Janet Place
1494 Janet Place, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1744 sqft
SEASONAL PROPERTY FOR LEASE: We have the deep water, boat davits and a private boat ramp. Located on the corner of a canal and Godfrey Creek, you are one bridge away from the Intercoastal Waterway.
2044 PLACIDA ROAD
2044 Placida Road, Englewood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
450 sqft
RENT REDUCTION. On canal. No bridges to open water. Bring your boat. Cute duplex with great lanai. New A/C. Can be leased furnished or unfurnished. Immediate move in available. Plenty of parking. 130 FT SEAWALL
1688 Winstan Avenue
1688 Winstan Avenue, Englewood, FL
Studio
$1,400
912 sqft
Waterfront studio house available! Enjoy tile flooring throughout, breakfast bar, and washer and dryer in unit. Home is partially furnished, but can be unfurnished if preferred.
21 St John Blvd
21 Saint John Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1857 sqft
St.
26632 Raphis Royale Blvd
26632 Raphis Royale Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2310 sqft
Gorgeous pool home in Boca Royale - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY IN THE OFF-SEASON 2020 Available March 19th, 2020 Boca Royale Golf and Country club immaculate luxury home available to rent, tastefully furnished with everything you need, 3 bedrooms, 2.
1120 LAMPP DRIVE
1120 Lampp Drive, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1108 sqft
Relaxing Getaway Home with Outstanding views right out your backdoor. This home is located on a beautiful canal that has Gulf Access.
Long Meadow
155 LONG MEADOW LANE
155 Long Meadow Lane, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1598 sqft
Leave those Winter blues behind as the sun is shining and the temperatures are perfect here in Southwest FL. Located in the well sought Rotonda community, this home is the perfect escape.
867 E 6TH STREET
867 East 6th Street, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1236 sqft
Annual Rental Available now. 2 bedroom, 1 Full Bathroom and 1/2 bathroom, 1 car garage, washer/dryer, furnished or unfurnished, immaculately kept for $1325.00 per month. Close to shopping,schools and beaches.
1326 IBIS DRIVE
1326 Ibis Drive, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
720 sqft
Live your life at Holiday Mobile Estates a 55+ Community. Furnished TWO-Bedroom, TWO-Bathroom manufactured home in the popular Holiday Mobile Estates The home has county water and electric, and gas for the range.
Englewood Isles
371 EDEN DRIVE
371 Eden Drive, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2511 sqft
Available 2021 Season- Luxury lake view vacation home in desirable Englewood Isles. Solar heated pool with room to spread out in three bedrooms, family room, great room open concept with gourmet kitchen and outdoor pool bar.
84 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD
84 Boundary Boulevard, Rotonda, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
780 sqft
Furnished Annual rental available April 1st, 2020. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom ground floor condo. Amenities include tennis courts, clubhouse and pools. Rent includes water and sewer for $1050.00 per month.
23 QUAILS RUN BOULEVARD
23 Quails Run Boulevard, Englewood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
647 sqft
The quiet community of Quails Run is just minuets from Englewood Beach, shopping and restaurants. This turnkey furnished condo includes water, sewer, electric, basic cable and internet for $1200 per month.
Pebble Beach
42 MARK TWAIN LANE
42 Mark Twain Lane, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1677 sqft
3-BEDROOM, 2.5-BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL, Available for 2021 OFF SEASONS ONLY. Rent this comfortable upscale 3-bedroom, 2- bath home with a heated pool on a nice wide canal in the beautiful golf course community of Rotonda West.
Oakland Hills
259 CADDY ROAD
259 Caddy Road, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1737 sqft
AVAILABLE SEASON 2021 (3 month minimum required). Available off-season 2020 & 2021. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off-season rate is $1,700.00/month and $800.00/week.
8335 MANASOTA KEY ROAD
8335 Manasota Key Road, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1206 sqft
Perfectly secluded getaway with the calming waters of the Gulf of Mexico to your immediate front and the boating waters of the Bay to your rear. Camouflaged by nature and on a private lane, this home offers it’s guests peace and tranquility.
7426 CLEARWATER STREET
7426 Clearwater Street, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1150 sqft
RENTED JAN-MARCH 2021. Available April 1 - December 31 2020. East Englewood location and within a 5 minute drive to gulf beaches. Turnkey furnished 2 bedroom home has it all for your winter or monthly stays.
1665 MEADOW LARK LANE
1665 Meadowlark Ln, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1496 sqft
Rented April 1 2020 thru March 31 2021. Turnkey furnished home in central Englewood and less than a 5 minute drive to gulf beaches.
7448 QUARRY STREET
7448 Quarry Street, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1040 sqft
Available March 2021 Rented Jan-Feb 2021. East Englewood location. Cozy 2 bedroom split plan home offers a large rear tiled lanai for morning coffees. TV'S in Living Room and master bedroom.
10313 HEBBLEWHITE COURT
10313 Hebbewhite Court, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1559 sqft
An outstanding home with 3 bedrooms (one set up as a den with a Murphy bed.). All new appliances. Spacious kitchen, formal dining room, large living room, patio and lanai. Newly furnished and equipped.
