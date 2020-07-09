/
apartments with pool
126 Apartments for rent in Manasota Key, FL with pool
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
2690 N BEACH
2690 North Beach Road, Manasota Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$16,000
2905 sqft
The Ultimate Beach Front LUXURY DREAM Vacation Rental is waiting for you! MANASOTA KEY is a charming off the beaten path barrier island located in S.W. Florida nestled between the Gulf of Mexico and Lemon Bay. North Beach Rd-a two lane road runs N.
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
2700 N BEACH ROAD
2700 North Beach Road, Manasota Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1311 sqft
AVAILABLE Jan 6 2021 FOR THE SEASON*** GULF FRONT PELICAN LANDING FULLY UPDATED LOFT CONDO**FABULOUS MODERN INTERIOR and SPECTACULAR VIEWS**This unit is completely and tastefully updated.
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
2955 N BEACH ROAD
2955 North Beach Road, Manasota Key, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,300
1329 sqft
NOW AVAILABLE FOR SMMER RENTALS 2020*** 2 WEEK MINIMUM***DON'T MISS OUT*** Beautiful BEACH on the GULF OF MEXICO*** Choose from 26 BOAT SLIPS on LEMON BAY** Rare opportunity to rent a 3rd-floor Tamarind UPDATED unit in an elevator building with a
Results within 1 mile of Manasota Key
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Grove City
1965 Massachusetts Avenue, Unit A
1965 Massachusetts Ave, Grove City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,430
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL - *** Vacation / Short Term*** Available: April - December 2020 RENTED: January - March 2021 Jan-Mar $2,200* / month Apr-Dec $1,430* / month *Taxes and Fees not included Don't miss out
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Grove City
1954 OREGON TRAIL
1954 Oregon Trail, Grove City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1500 sqft
2/2 Condo available as seasonal rental. Dock and pool access. This condo has views of the marina and is located close to dinning, shopping and the beach. Please call for more details and for summer rates.
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Old Englewood Village
470 S MCCALL ROAD
470 South Mccall Road, Englewood, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,000
487 sqft
Old Florida charm is found in this small, tropical resort-style 14 unit Bay Front condominium with Gulf access.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1375 BEACH ROAD
1375 Beach Road, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1760 sqft
NOT AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2021. Rented 4/1/20 - 5/6/20. Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season/ summer rates are $3,500.00 for April, and $3,000 per month from May through December.
Results within 5 miles of Manasota Key
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Old Englewood Village
308 Pine Glen Court
308 Pine Glen Court, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1715 sqft
VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL - ***VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** AVAILABLE: through December 2020 RENTED: January through April 2021 Jan-Mar $3,800* / month Apr-Dec $2,500* / month *Does not include taxes and fees Three bedroom / two bath
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1216 Loma Lane
1216 Loma Lane, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1040 sqft
1216 Loma Lane Available 08/01/20 *** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - ***VACATION/SHORT TERM RENTAL*** AVAILABLE: August through December 2020 RENTED: April-July 2020 and Jan-Feb 2021 Jan-Mar $2,600* / month Apr-Dec $1,500* / month *Does not
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
26 Quails Run, Unit 4
26 Quails Run Blvd, Englewood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
634 sqft
VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL - VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL Available: May through December 14, 2020 and starting May 1, 2021 Rented: Dec 2020 - Apr 30, 2021 Season (Jan-Mar) - $1,800 Off-Season (Apr-Dec) - $1,200 3 Month MINIMUM rental in this
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
10371 Grail Avenue
10371 Grail Avenue, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1612 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
21 St John Blvd
21 Saint John Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1857 sqft
St.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
8232 ARCHIE STREET
8232 Archie Street, Grove City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
957 sqft
Affordable two bedroom, 1 bath with screened in POOL and FENCED IN BACK YARD in tropical scenery! As you enter the home, you are welcomed by wonderful hardwood floors and slider door allowing the natural light to flow into the main living area.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
27345 DRIVER LANE
27345 Driver Lane, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2298 sqft
This fully upgraded Three Bed/Two and a Half Bath Neal Home is ready for you.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
10600 LEMON CREEK LOOP
10600 Lemon Creek Loop, Rotonda, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,600
2628 sqft
Top notched up scale 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bath townhouse with approx 2700 SF under/air. One of 2 master bedrooms/baths located on lower floor. Upstairs provides an additional master suite and 2 more bedrooms.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Oakland Hills
149 CADDY ROAD
149 Caddy Road, Rotonda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1284 sqft
Located in the highly sought, deed restricted Rotonda community, this home makes for a comfortable vacation retreat. Pack lightly as the home is equipped with all the conveniences of home.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Long Meadow
155 LONG MEADOW LANE
155 Long Meadow Lane, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1598 sqft
Leave those Winter blues behind as the sun is shining and the temperatures are perfect here in Southwest FL. Located in the well sought Rotonda community, this home is the perfect escape.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Broadmoor
113 BROADMOOR LANE
113 Broadmoor Lane, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1368 sqft
Welcome to this adorable home! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home can accommodate your Florida visit, complete with a pool for your enjoyment. Off season rent $1800 per month. Season rates are $3200 per month. Available 10/2020 - 11/15/2020
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Grove City
2085 DAKOTA AVENUE
2085 Dakota Avenue, Grove City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1212 sqft
Pet Friendly! Bring your boat! The Slippery Snook is the perfect south Florida vacation home for couples, families and your pets.
1 of 54
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
8200 MEMORY LANE
8200 Memory Ln, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1752 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE SEASON 2021! (3 month booking required - Jan 1 - Mar 31) Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season rate is $ 1,400/month and $700/week.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Oakland Hills
138 ANNAPOLIS LANE
138 Annapolis Lane, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1679 sqft
Available January 2021. RENTED FEB/MARCH 2021 May - December available @ $2100 monthly price-all utilities included. Enjoy all the comforts of home during your Florida stay! Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with an indoor pool/electric heated.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Englewood Isles
371 EDEN DRIVE
371 Eden Drive, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2511 sqft
Available 2021 Season- Luxury lake view vacation home in desirable Englewood Isles. Solar heated pool with room to spread out in three bedrooms, family room, great room open concept with gourmet kitchen and outdoor pool bar.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
84 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD
84 Boundary Boulevard, Rotonda, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
780 sqft
Furnished Annual rental available April 1st, 2020. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom ground floor condo. Amenities include tennis courts, clubhouse and pools. Rent includes water and sewer for $1050.00 per month.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Pine Valley
116 TOURNAMENT ROAD
116 Tournament Road, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2215 sqft
This home offers it all! Pack the clubs golfers, as a course runs right behind the home, 1 of 5 in the community. Doesn't get more convenient than that.
