apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:53 PM
138 Apartments for rent in Loxahatchee Groves, FL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Loxahatchee Groves
888 C Road
888 C Road, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
1 Bedroom
$13,000
2496 sqft
THIS IS A JEWEL OF A BARN! LOVELY LOCATION CLOSE TO SOUTHERN BLVD AND ALL SHOW VENUES. BARN IS LOCATED ON 10 ACRE ESTATE, QUITE PRIVATE. NEWER 12 STALL CENTER AISLE BARN...PLUS BRAND NEW 4 STALL SHED ROW STYLE BARN. 12 STALLS ARE 12 X 14.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Loxahatchee Groves
1059 E Road
1059 E Road, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
6 Bedrooms
$25,500
4830 sqft
TURNKEY TRAINING FACILITY! STUNNING NEWER 2012 UPGRADED POOL HOME 4/3.5 ON 5 ACRES. 12 STALL CENTER AISLE BARN (BUILT 2012) ARENA DIMENSIONS ARE 230' x 90' , EASILY ACCOMMODATING A REGULATION DRESSAGE ARENA OR A HUNTER JUMPER ARENA. FIVE PADDOCKS.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Loxahatchee Groves
979 D Road
979 D Road, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
3 Bedrooms
$13,500
1747 sqft
Nice quiet farm. Remodeled 4 bed 2 bath with pool. Chef kitchen , nice patio area. Very large GGT irrigated arena .10 stall barn {tent roof but stalls are hard sided].
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Loxahatchee Groves
3056 B Road
3056 B Road, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$600
9033 sqft
Up to 22 dry stalls available for $600/stall/month for the Winter season months or at a lower rate for year round.
Results within 1 mile of Loxahatchee Groves
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
15 Units Available
Verse at Royal Palm Beach
222 King Fisher Way, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1200 sqft
Located close to the downtown area and the myriad dining and nightlife options it has to offer. Units have been recently upgraded with such amenities as walk-in closets and built-in wiring for high-speed internet. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
105 Parkwood Drive
105 Parkwood Drive, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
2328 sqft
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Lakefront 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, open living room with a built-in fireplace. eat-in kitchen, complete with a full stainless steel appliance package and granite countertops.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
191 Pleasant Wood Drive
191 Pleasantwood Drive, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1206 sqft
Short distance to horse shows.Furnished seasonal Rental . Landlord wants 6 plus months . The Electric is included with cap of $170.00Water included with cap of $75.00Basic cable and intranet included. MOVIE RENTALS NOT INCLUDED.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Crestwood
250 Crestwood Circle
250 Crestwood Boulevard, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1260 sqft
This beautiful end unit features 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a garage in a private gated, community, of Kensington,and its pet friendly. It Includes a relaxing covered balcony, A separate dining area that is just to the right of the open kitchen.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Paddock Park of Wellington
14748 Horseshoe Trace
14748 Horseshoe Trace, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$16,000
5035 sqft
TurnKey 5/5.1 Seasonal Rental, custom built Estate in the heart of Wellington's Paddock Park 1, this prime corner 1.19 acres lot offers charming grace within a large fenced back yard.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
121 Country Club Drive
121 Country Club Drive, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,405
2088 sqft
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! ***Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home which sits on a large lot, boasts tall, vaulted ceilings, an eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops, upgraded cabinetry & a breakfast bar.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
12959 Pennypacker Trail
12959 Pennypacker Trail, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
First floor condo with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Small and quiet community in the Sheffield Woods neighborhood of Wellington.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
13115 Belhaven Court
13115 Belhaven Court, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1300 sqft
Furnished seasonal($4,500) rent in Wellington. Spacious unit that features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Fully updated with tile throughout the property. Stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops in kitchen.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
13490 Old Englishtown Road
13490 Old Englishtown Road, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1062 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom, 2 and a half bath townhome in quiet quaint neighborhood of Georgian Courts. This bright and airy immaculate end unit features upgraded kitchen and baths with tile throughout the first floor.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
13095 Belhaven Court
13095 Belhaven Court, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1382 sqft
Totally updated 2 Bedroom, Den, 2 Bath condo with screened covered balcony overlooking tranquil preserve. Kitchen includes maple 42'' cabinets, granite counters, glass tile backsplash, granite breakfast bar open to dining/living area.
Last updated July 10 at 09:50am
Contact for Availability
71 Conaskonk Circle
71 Conaskonk Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see this fully furnished, cozy, charming villa! Decorated with a modern European flair, it's the perfect place to retreat after a long day at work. The location is perfect in Royal Palm Beach, close to parks, shopping and restaurants.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
860 Foresteria Avenue
860 Foresteria Avenue, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2264 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 860 Foresteria Avenue in Wellington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
900 Cosmos Court
900 Cosmos Court, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2174 sqft
Oasis in the heart of Equestrian country. Turn key fully furnished single family home with a private pool, screened patio, fire pit in a beautiful quiet community.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Crestwood
1700 Crestwood Court
1700 Crestwood Court South, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
Beautiful furnished 2/2 unit tile throughout ready to move in. Pets allowed with a $300 pet deposit fee, small balcony. This community offers gated entry, tennis, basketball, swimming pool, gym and walking paths with waterways throughout.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
12794 Spinnaker Lane
12794 Spinnaker Lane, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1344 sqft
Beautifully remodeled and furnished Wellington Townhouse. Great location. # Bedroom 2 1/2 bath. 2 Car Garage. Private courtyard and very large sunroom. 2 decks upstairs off the bedrooms. Home is on a waterway leading to Lake Wellington.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
192 Gulfstream Circle
192 Gulfstream Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1840 sqft
Great home offering 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage situated near the end of a cul-de-sac. in the heart of Royal Palm Beach! Enjoy a formal living soaring ceilings, wood flooring and much more.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Crestwood
340 Crestwood Circle
340 Crestwood Court North, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1294 sqft
Beautiful, Must See!!! Fully Furnished; Spacious 3 Bedroom; 2 Bath; 1st Floor Condo; In The Gated Community Of Kensington. Unit Has Ceramic Tile In Living Areas And Laminate Wood Floors In The Bedrooms.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
13175 Chadwick Court
13175 Chadwick Court, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1300 sqft
Gorgeous Seasonal rental in the heart of Wellington, just minutes from WEF, Global Dressage, IPC and all that Wellington has to offer.
Results within 5 miles of Loxahatchee Groves
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
33 Units Available
Polo Lakes
1950 Polo Lakes Blvd, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,373
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,937
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1517 sqft
Discover the magic of living at one of South Florida’s most prestigious premiere communities, Polo Lakes at Wellington.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
Waterstone At Wellington Apartments
2141 Vinings Cir, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,490
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1253 sqft
Friendly community on palm tree-lined street, smack dab in Wellington. Units have carpets, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Trash valet, swimming pool and playground. Quick access to Florida's Turnpike.
