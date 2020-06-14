105 Apartments for rent in Lockhart, FL with garage
1 of 14
1 of 10
1 of 24
1 of 16
1 of 16
1 of 30
1 of 35
1 of 28
1 of 28
1 of 22
1 of 45
1 of 34
1 of 18
1 of 27
1 of 10
1 of 15
1 of 21
1 of 65
1 of 15
1 of 18
1 of 15
1 of 25
1 of 27
1 of 14
It is a little-known fact that there are several areas in Lockhart, Florida, that are supposedly haunted! The areas in and around the city have over a dozen sites with major histories of paranormal activity and dark pasts. For those interested in all things spooky and kooky, this is your kind of place!
Lockhart is located about 20 minutes away from Orlando and is a suburb of Lake Buena Vista. This means it is less than a half-hour away from Disney World, Universal Studios, SeaWorld Orlando, and pretty much every other theme park you might want to visit. With that kind of location, it's kind of shocking that this census-designated place only has 13,060 residents. It seems like anyone who likes to have fun should be living in or around Lockhart, which is why you should check out the rental homes here as soon as possible, before everyone else figures out what a prime location this is! See more
Lockhart apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.