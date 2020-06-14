Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:18 AM

105 Apartments for rent in Lockhart, FL with garage

Lockhart apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st...
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:12am
Lockhart
41 Units Available
The Grand Reserve at Maitland
1939 Grand Isle Cir, Lockhart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,118
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$639
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,557
1387 sqft
Just eight miles from downtown Orlando, The Grand Reserve at Maitland Park lets you live comfortably and still tap into the excitement of the city.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lockhart
1 Unit Available
8509 Sunlit Lane
8509 Sunlit Lane, Lockhart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1100 sqft
8509 Sunlit Lane Available 06/19/20 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home with Garage in Northwest Orlando! - Check out this 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home with Garage and Fenced Backyard in Northwest Orlando! This home features vaulted ceilings in Living Room

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Lockhart
1 Unit Available
4750 PARK EDEN CIR
4750 Park Eden Circle, Lockhart, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,075
2571 sqft
Stunning Maitland area home for RENT! As you enter the house, you'll notice all the home has to offer. Boasting 10' Ceilings, four bedrooms all upstairs, upgraded spacious kitchen w/ custom cabinets and SS appliances. AVAILABLE APRIL 1ST.

1 of 16

Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
Lockhart
1 Unit Available
8368 BAYWOOD VISTA DRIVE
8368 Baywood Vista Drive, Lockhart, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1805 sqft
Beautiful remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in upper scale Maitland community. This home has a great floor plan.
Results within 1 mile of Lockhart
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
68 Units Available
The Arbors at Maitland Summit
8636 Villa Pt, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,116
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1518 sqft
Near the I-4, Lake Lotus. Nearby schools: Seminole State College Altamonte Campus, Riverside Elementary, Lockhart Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with racquetball courts, aerobic studio with classes, private sunbathing decks, sand volleyball, tennis courts, 3 pools, sauna, hot tub, spa, tot lot.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,069
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1395 sqft
Luxury is the watchword for this gorgeous, Floridian style complex. Minutes away from 429 and I-4. Pool, spa and 24-hour fitness center. This paradise even has room for pets, including large dogs.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
16 Units Available
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1084 sqft
Community that feels remote surrounded by lakes but is just a short drive from Downtown Orlando. Luxury units include fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer and private terrace. Community amenities include sparkling pools and resort-style living.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:10am
17 Units Available
Dwell Maitland
8700 Maitland Summit Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1228 sqft
You’ll love the one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly Dwell Maitland, FL, apartments for rent by The Klein Company. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1476 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, outdoor fireplaces, outdoor yoga lawn, dog park, tech lounge with Mac stations, USB ports in kitchen. Near Spring Lake Elementary School, shopping at West Town Corners, Seminole Wekiva Trail, Highways 434 and 436.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
60 Units Available
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,029
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1284 sqft
Close to Lake Lotus, Highways 414 and 434, West Town Corners Mall. Schools nearby: Riverside Elementary, Seminole State College - Altamonte Campus, Forest City Adventist School, Teague Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, high-endurance fitness center, indoor racquetball court.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
162 Units Available
Bainbridge Lake Shadow
2200 Flagler Promenade Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,378
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1338 sqft
You can feel the seclusion, but you'll wonder how it's possible. A hidden gem in the center of it all, Bainbridge at Lake Shadow makes everyday living an extraordinary experience. That's because all you could possibly need is so close to home.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
8636 Villa Point
8636 Villa Point, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1151 sqft


1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
912 Innovation Way
912 Innovation Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,549
746 sqft


1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1517 Legacy Club Drive
1517 Legacy Club Drive, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
896 sqft
1BR/1BA Visconti Townhouse with 1-Car Garage & Wood Floors! - This lovely one-bedroom, one bath 896 sqft town home is located in the gated community of Visconti in Maitland.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
839 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 200
839 Grand Regency Pointe, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
839 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 200 Available 07/06/20 COMING IN JULY - Altamonte Spgs - Condo - Crescent Place - 1 BDR 1 BATH Condo on 2nd floor.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Rosemont North
1 Unit Available
4741 PILGRIMS WAY
4741 Pilgrims Way, Orlando, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2002 sqft
Spacious 4 bedrooms 2 baths home features a formal dining room, stone wall fireplace in the living room, and family room with vaulted wood beam ceilings and a spacious kitchen with a separate cooktop. French doors lead to a large bonus room.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Country Creek
1 Unit Available
1241 LEATHERWOOD DRIVE
1241 Leatherwood Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1807 sqft
Located in the Glens at Country Creek community, this 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home is available to call it home.
Results within 5 miles of Lockhart
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
101 Units Available
Town Trelago
601 Trelago Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1418 sqft
Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Town Trelago.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
Maitland City Centre
190 Independence Lane, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1201 sqft
Mediterranean style complex in a walkable community close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balcony, granite counters, hardwood floors and dishwasher. New construction and community has a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
53 Units Available
Juno Winter Park
1305 Morgan Stanley Ave, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,324
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,468
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1054 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment home community featuring a gym, a yoga studio, a resort-style pool with cabanas, and a bike storage and repair shop. The designer apartment homes feature plank flooring, walk-in closets and USB ports.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
69 Units Available
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl, Apopka, FL
Studio
$891
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1028 sqft
Just minutes from Mirror Lake. Ideal community for active residents with a volleyball court, tennis court, 24-hour gym, bike storage and playground. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, a fireplace and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Rowena Gardens
34 Units Available
The Gallery at Mills Park
1650 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,290
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,423
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1143 sqft
Nearby schools: Fern Creek Elementary, Lake Highland Prep, Adventist University of Health Sciences. Right by Lake Formosa, I-4, N. Mills Ave., Florida Hospital Orlando, Florida Hospital for Children, Harry P Leu Gardens. Amenities include: 2 pools, zen areas, spa room, bike lockers, poolside grills.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Medith Manor
19 Units Available
The Alexander at Sabal Point
2700 Sabal Alexander Circle, Longwood, FL
Studio
$1,080
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1137 sqft
Located close to dining and entertainment, community features outdoor lounge areas. Gated entry and a 24-hour fitness center. Units have washer/dryer in unit, screened patios and vinyl wood plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Central Business District
21 Units Available
Camden Orange Court
668 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,199
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1193 sqft
Minutes from I-4 and Lake Concord. Urban-style community with 9-foot ceilings, resort-like pool and media room. Luxury amenities include granite countertops, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Oversized showers and tubs.
City Guide for Lockhart, FL

It is a little-known fact that there are several areas in Lockhart, Florida, that are supposedly haunted! The areas in and around the city have over a dozen sites with major histories of paranormal activity and dark pasts. For those interested in all things spooky and kooky, this is your kind of place!

Lockhart is located about 20 minutes away from Orlando and is a suburb of Lake Buena Vista. This means it is less than a half-hour away from Disney World, Universal Studios, SeaWorld Orlando, and pretty much every other theme park you might want to visit. With that kind of location, it's kind of shocking that this census-designated place only has 13,060 residents. It seems like anyone who likes to have fun should be living in or around Lockhart, which is why you should check out the rental homes here as soon as possible, before everyone else figures out what a prime location this is! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lockhart, FL

Lockhart apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

