194 Apartments for rent in Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL with gym

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
3250 Lee Way CT
3250 Lee Way Court, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Look no further!! This turnkey home is in a gated community close to everything. If you like to boat, this community has Gulf Access! Multiple pools, tennis courts, exercise facility and club room.
Results within 1 mile of Lochmoor Waterway Estates

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1771 Four Mile Cove PKY
1771 Four Mile Cove Parkway, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath first floor condo features a split bedroom design. Master includes a walk-in closet and private adjoining bath. Large living area. Flooring is Carpet and Tile,crown molding and 5" baseboards throughout.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
3340 N Key DR
3340 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
2/1 Condo. No pets. Ample parking! Easy Access to Downtown! Palms at Waters Edge is condo development located on the Caloosahatchee River in North Fort Myers. This low-rise development features 92 units in 12 buildings that were delivered in 1974.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
3414 Hancock Bridge PKY
3414 Hancock Bridge Parkway, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Seasonal or short term furnished turnkey condo with SE morning sun views overlooking the marina, river, and downtown Fort Myer's skyline. Granite counters, 42" wood cabinets, floor to ceiling glass from this 7th floor condo.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1773 FOUR MILE COVE PKWY 1110
1773 Four Mile Cove Parkway, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1069 sqft
Large 2/2 at Coral Cove Condominiums - Location! Location! This beautifully FULLY FURNISHED condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and is situated on the first floor in Four Mile Cove.
Results within 5 miles of Lochmoor Waterway Estates
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Brantley Pines
1801 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,132
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Fort Myers, Florida, Brantley Pines offers luxurious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with washers and dryers, private entrances, and the modern conveniences that you've come to expect.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Winkler Safe Neighborhood
11 Units Available
Laurels Apartment Homes
2346 Winkler Ave, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1000 sqft
Our community offers one, two and three bedroom townhomes and apartments for rent in Fort Myers with numerous amenities throughout. Washer and dryer appliances are included in every home as well as brushed nickel fixtures and stylish new flooring.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Hancock
42 Units Available
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
1232 sqft
These homes in a pet-friendly community feature gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and wood flooring. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and a pool. Adjacent to William B. Umstead State Park.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
83 Units Available
Grand Central
4910 Silver Gate Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1290 sqft
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
West 1st Street
1 Unit Available
2104 W First ST
2104 West First Street, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Available May 1, 2020. You will love the privacy in this 21st floor residence. Over 2,200 square feet of luxurious high rise living. Unit is unfurnished. Breathtaking summer sunset views of the Caloosahatchee River and downtown Fort Myers.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1121 Van Loon Commons CIR
1121 Van Loon Commons Circle, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1600 sqft
Cape Coral Annual Rental Condo – Welcome Home! This ground level 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1521 sqft end unit located in the gated community of Van Loon Commons awaits you! Available partially furnished as-is or unfurnished, the Owner will gladly remove

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Jacaranda
1 Unit Available
3644 Valle Santa CIR
3644 Valle Santa Circle, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful Home located in a gated community, community offers pool, gym, playground, tennis court, basketball court and more... close distance to main roads and shopping centers.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Whiskey Creek
1 Unit Available
8251 Pathfinder LOOP
8251 Pathfinder Loop, Whiskey Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This lovely end unit with two bedrooms + den is offered completely furnished. Nine foot ceilings, crown molding & over 1,300 sq ft of living space with loads of natural light. The two bedrooms are on opposite sides of the unit for added privacy.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
4125 Bellasol CIR
4125 Bellasol Circle, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath rental in a gated community!! Private screened in lanai and courtyard. Swimming pool, clubhouse, exercise room, GREAT LOCATION!!! Just off Colonial Blvd. and Veronica Shoemaker, between I-75 and US 41.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
2500 Edwards DR
2500 Edwards Drive, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,625
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury waterfront senior living! Our 55+ resort style senior living center is located in the historic downtown river district of Ft Myers.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Winkler Safe Neighborhood
1 Unit Available
2121 Collier AVE
2121 Collier Avenue, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
*** NEW VACATION RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR THIS SEASON*** Welcome to Centre Court Condominium, a quiet and friendly community with wonderful amenities such as a pool, fitness area, hobby room and community room.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
4029 SE 20th PL
4029 Southeast 20th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
RIVERFRONT LUXURY CONDO AVAILABLE FOR JAN 6-31, 2020 & Apr 2020.. This is a gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath almost new condo with a view you will not forget. Floor to ceiling sliding glass doors.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Diplomat
1 Unit Available
1757 Concordia Lake CIR
1757 Concordia Lake Circle, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
BEAUTIFUL 2 bed/ 2 bath townhouse with balcony on second floor features a lovely open kitchen plan with high ceilings and access to a screen lanai.One car garage connected under the unit, allowing access into the home.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
4549 SE 5th PL
4549 Southeast 5th Place, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
CONVENIENT LOCATION! This Gulf access waterfront 55+ condo is available now! A great southeasterly view of the canal from this second floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit. This canal is only 1 canal to the east of the Rubicon Canal.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
East 1st Street
1 Unit Available
2797 1st ST
2797 First Street, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This two bedroom/two bath 8th floor unit in Beau Rivage will not be available for long. Located in the Downtown Fort Myers River District, Beau Rivage boasts upscale amenities including a community pool, spa, fitness center, theater and more.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
East 1st Street
1 Unit Available
2743 1st ST
2743 First Street, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished SHORT TERM SEASON 2021 is available but minimum 3 months. A private elevator to a large foyer with giant mirror and tapestry and bench. Come into the hallway to the extra large laundry room that holds a washer/dryer combo & dryer alone.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Diplomat
1 Unit Available
1848 Concordia Lake CIR
1848 Concordia Lake Circle, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Concordia is a wonderful community in the NE Cape within walking distance to shopping and dining. Publix grocery is next door. This 2 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage unit is pristine and just waiting for new tenants.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
McGregor
1 Unit Available
4612 Flagship DR
4612 Flagship Drive, McGregor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
AVAILABLE JAN 2020 and from APRIL ON.......Gorgeous and luxuriously renovated from top to bottom 2 plus den. With expansive lanai overlooking the golf course and sparkling lakes.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
McGregor
1 Unit Available
4240 Steamboat BEND
4240 Steamboat Bend, McGregor, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,600
690 sqft
Property rented for JAN and available FEB and MAR. Drop dead gorgeous large 1 bed, 1 bath, totally updated, washer and dryer, lake and pool view. Eastern exposure, very tastefully decorated and furnished.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lochmoor Waterway Estates renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

