Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 AM

182 Apartments for rent in Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies ofte... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1731 Golf Club DR
1731 Golf Club Drive, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
STARTING APRIL 15, 2018 THIS UNIT WILL BE AVAIABLE FOR OFF SEASON. THIS IS A 2/2 ON THE EL RIO GOLF COURSE, FEATURES GREAT FLORIDA STYLE, LARGE SCREENED PATIO OVERLOOKING THE GOLF COURSE.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
5879 Littlestone CT
5879 Littlestone Court, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1786 sqft
This fully furnished duplex is located on a dead end street, backing up to an old golf course which is just minutes from Downtown Fort Myers and Cape Coral. This unit offer 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Lochmoor Waterway Estates

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
3454 Hancock Bridge PKY
3454 Hancock Bridge Parkway, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,200
VERY FLEXIBLE owner. one bedroom furnished condo. Water views from balcony. Efficient kitchen with appliances and complete kitchen wares. Dining table and chairs, living room set, television, all with views to the water just beyond.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1107 Palm Avenue
1107 Palm Ave, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1500 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This cozy home located in North Fort Myers, FL is now available.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
3326 N Key Drive, D5
3326 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
791 sqft
Palms at Waters Edge **Coming Soon** - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo, located at Palms at Waters Edge on N.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
3328 N Key DR
3328 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
791 sqft
Enjoy a downtown River Front lifestyle in this charming turn-key furnished 2nd floor property with amazing River Views from your private balcony.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
509 SE 24th Ave
509 Southeast 24th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
950 sqft
Nice 2 bed 2 bath duplex with one car garage in great location, close to beautiful Rosen Park with boat ramp access. Flooring will be tile and wood plank throughout. Large screened lanai.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1922 SE 21st ST
1922 Southeast 21st Street, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2123 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR SELECT OFF-SEASON/SEASON DATES! Please verify availability with listing agent (Not available 1/15-2/29/2020).
Results within 5 miles of Lochmoor Waterway Estates
1 of 24

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Winkler Safe Neighborhood
11 Units Available
Laurels Apartment Homes
2346 Winkler Ave, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
Our community offers one, two and three bedroom townhomes and apartments for rent in Fort Myers with numerous amenities throughout. Washer and dryer appliances are included in every home as well as brushed nickel fixtures and stylish new flooring.
1 of 17

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Hancock
42 Units Available
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
1232 sqft
These homes in a pet-friendly community feature gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and wood flooring. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and a pool. Adjacent to William B. Umstead State Park.
1 of 47

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Brantley Pines
1801 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,132
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Fort Myers, Florida, Brantley Pines offers luxurious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with washers and dryers, private entrances, and the modern conveniences that you've come to expect.
1 of 43

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
84 Units Available
Grand Central
4910 Silver Gate Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1290 sqft
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
1120 SE 33 TER
1120 Southeast 33rd Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Ofelia II - SHORT TERM RENTAL - 2021 SEASON Available!! JUNE 2020 OFF SEASON AVAILABLE - Beautiful and Newley renovated 4 Bed 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
3702 SE 12 AVE
3702 Southeast 12th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
ANNUAL RENTAL - AVAILABLE June 1 Furnished. Annual rental rate $ 1400.00 per month; water is included in rental amount.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
1610 Cornwallis PKY
1610 Cornwallis Parkway, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Direct Gulf access no bridges! Location, location, location! This beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom is perfectly located just minutes to either the Veterans Bridge or Cape Coral Bridge. Close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
McGregor
1 Unit Available
621 Astarias CIR
621 Astarias Circle, McGregor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Annual Rental in Fort Myers - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,888sq.ft., single family home located in the Las Palmas neighborhood, just off of McGregor Blvd.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
West 1st Street
1 Unit Available
2104 W First ST
2104 West First Street, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Available May 1, 2020. You will love the privacy in this 21st floor residence. Over 2,200 square feet of luxurious high rise living. Unit is unfurnished. Breathtaking summer sunset views of the Caloosahatchee River and downtown Fort Myers.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
West 1st Street
1 Unit Available
2090 W 1st ST
2090 West First Street, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Ready for Season or short term rental preferred! Turnkey unit! Beautifully furnished 30th floor unit at prestigious High Point Place is ready for 2020 or short term off-season rental. 3 Month Short Term Minimum.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Cedar Bend
1 Unit Available
5241 Cedarbend DR
5241 Cedarbend Drive, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
Cozy 2/2 townhome in The Village of Cedarbend **available June 01st!** Complete with upstairs balconies from the bedrooms, and lovely, private courtyard to enjoy the Florida weather.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
4235 SE 20th PL
4235 Southeast 20th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Vacation at it's finest! Come and enjoy beautiful views and tranquility of this hidden oasis. Located near Jaycee Park, Cape Coral nightlife as well as the most of your daily needs....pharmacies, banking, groceries, fuel and dining.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Mariner
1 Unit Available
934 NW 6th PL
934 Northwest 6th Place, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1828 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is only a year old.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
1017 SE 46th LN
1017 Southeast 46th Lane, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
AVAILABLE FOR MARCH 2021! Lovely Gulf Access Condo, 2nd floor unit, with canal views! Updated condo with crown molding and tile floors throughout.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
4904 Vincennes ST
4904 Vincennes Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
PETS ALLOWED.....Hard to find.. 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom~~2nd Floor~~townhouse style condo, on GULF ACCESS water in Cape Coral. Unique design with 3rd bedroom with full bathroom on the next floor. All the bedrooms have large walk in closets.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
2875 Palm Beach BLVD
2875 Palm Beach Boulevard, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
**off season rental Available until December 2020**Vacation in this boater friendly gated river district community that offers river frontage and gulf access. Free boat slip & secure dry storage are included in rent.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lochmoor Waterway Estates renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

