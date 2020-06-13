/
3 bedroom apartments
186 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
Hancock
1862 Whitecap CIR
1862 White Cap Circle, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Great Location and Price Only $1600 for a house on the water upgraded kitchen with granite countertops Tile throughout Large yard with screened lanai!
Hancock
13031 Moody River PKY
13031 Moody River Parkway, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Location! Location! Welcome to Moody River Estates. A tranquil, quiet, gated waterfront community. This 3 Bed (+Den), 2 full bath, single family vacation home is located in North Fort Myers.
Hancock
4220 Glasgow CT
4220 Glasgow Court, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,189
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Milano is a 3 bedroom 2 bath electric heated pool home that is located in a great neighborhood in North Ft. Myers.
Hancock
3171 Sea Trawler BEND
3171 Sea Trawler Bend, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2144 sqft
Moody River Estates - Close to Downtown Fort Myers, this exquisite, impeccably furnished condo is your retreat away from home.
Hancock
2201 Southeast 4th Street
2201 Southeast 4th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1236 sqft
Custom 18 tile floors laid on brick pattern. Soaring vaulted ceilings make the most of the space.
Hancock
119 NE 20th CT
119 Northeast 20th Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,734
This is a VACATION RENTAL Only. Owner will not consider a annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.Villa Sunny Dream is a vacation home that will give you a comfortable feeling the minute you arrive.
Hancock
791 Pondella RD
791 Pondella Road, North Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$999
Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom unit available in April! Home has been tastefully renovated with custom tile back splash in kitchen, stylish paint scheme and hardwood flooring throughout! This home is located close to dining, shopping and more!
Hancock
1771 Four Mile Cove PKY
1771 Four Mile Cove Parkway, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath first floor condo features a split bedroom design. Master includes a walk-in closet and private adjoining bath. Large living area. Flooring is Carpet and Tile,crown molding and 5" baseboards throughout.
Hancock
1238 Forsyth DR
1238 Forsyth Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Enjoy all the comforts of home in this 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home complete with a fenced in yard and your own personal pool. Close to shopping, dining, activities, airport and the beach. Call today to reserve your vacation.
Hancock
3414 Hancock Bridge PKY
3414 Hancock Bridge Parkway, North Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Seasonal or short term furnished turnkey condo with SE morning sun views overlooking the marina, river, and downtown Fort Myer's skyline. Granite counters, 42" wood cabinets, floor to ceiling glass from this 7th floor condo.
Hancock
1944 Four Mile Cove PKY
1944 Four Mile Cove Parkway, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,920
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Location, Location, Location, plus classic Florida estate lifestyle.
Hancock
523 SE 23rd AVE
523 Southeast 23rd Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,461
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. The villa has 1,935 sqft of living space, a well-tended yard on the water and a large pool area with shaded lanai.
Hancock
1781 Four Mile Cove PKY
1781 Four Mile Cove Parkway, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
A full furnished and beautifully decorated Fourth floor condo with a Boat Slip in a waterfront gated community. Beautiful views of the gulf access canal a few minutes from the open water with an abundance of wildlife and birds.
Hancock
9392 Palm Island CIR
9392 Palm Island Circle, North Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
Available for move-in September 1st. GULF ACCESS with Boat Lift! Super rare find here-Palm Island, a Gated Community in ultra-convenient North Fort Myers. Quick access to both Fort Myers and Cape Coral with no tolls. Get excited about this jewel...
Hancock
1011 Se 24th Ave
1011 1011/1013 SE 24th Ave, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1162 sqft
Large, 3 bedroom 2 bath in a very convenient Cape Coral neighborhood. This home is located down the block from a waterfront park and boat ramp, near shopping and the free bridges to Ft. Myers. A must see!! Schedule your tour now...
Hancock
1922 SE 21st ST
1922 Southeast 21st Street, Cape Coral, FL
AVAILABLE FOR SELECT OFF-SEASON/SEASON DATES! Please verify availability with listing agent (Not available 1/15-2/29/2020).
Winkler Safe Neighborhood
Laurels Apartment Homes
2346 Winkler Ave, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
Our community offers one, two and three bedroom townhomes and apartments for rent in Fort Myers with numerous amenities throughout. Washer and dryer appliances are included in every home as well as brushed nickel fixtures and stylish new flooring.
McGregor
1231 Hopedale Drive
1231 Hopedale Drive, McGregor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1885 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Bowling Green
4856 Deleon Street
4856 Deleon Street, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1310 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Sunset Park
1840 Maple Avenue
1840 Maple Avenue, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1651 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Fort Myers, FL is now available.
Sunset Park
1718 Sunset Place
1718 Sunset Place, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1828 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
Diplomat
1616 Northeast 7th Place
1616 Northeast 7th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
2089 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
Lagg Avenue
4284 Ellen Avenue
4284 Ellen Avenue, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2006 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $500 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease.This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Palm Lee Park
1603 Grove Avenue
1603 Grove Avenue, Fort Myers, FL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
