2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:16 PM
184 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lely, FL
Hibiscus Country Club
190 Pebble Beach Blvd. #401
190 Pebble Beach Boulevard, Lely, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
954 sqft
190 Pebble Beach Blvd.
5693 Rattlesnake Hammock RD
5693 Rattlesnake Hammock Road, Lely, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1192 sqft
WHAT A GREAT PRICE ON THIS NICELY SIZED SECOND FLOOR CONDO FEATURING HARDWOOD-LIKE FLOORS AND VAULTED CEILINGS. BROOK PINES IS A SMALL, QUIET COMMUNITY JUST A SHORT DRIVE FROM DOWNTOWN AND BEAUTIFUL NAPLES BEACHES.
Hibiscus Country Club
240 Pebble Beach BLVD
240 Pebble Beach Boulevard, Lely, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1090 sqft
*2021 Season Available* Off Peak months Available * Conveniently located close to shopping with easy access to both Downtown/Central Naples and Marco Island, Naples Green is a community of 2-story condominium buildings set around a sparkling
Lely Country Club
267 DEERWOOD CIR
267 Deerwood Circle, Lely, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1134 sqft
Conveniently located in the beautiful LELY GOLF ESTATES community, this perfect 2 bedroom/2 bath vacation home in the GLENEAGLES condominium is easily accessible on the first floor and features bright, tastefully furnished rooms and a screened lanai
Lely Country Club
701 AUGUSTA BLVD
701 Augusta Boulevard, Lely, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1125 sqft
*RENTED JAN 1 - MARCH 31 2021* Conveniently located in the beautiful LELY GOLF ESTATES community, this perfect 2 bedroom/2 bath vacation home in the EAGLEWOOD condominium is easily accessible on the first floor and features bright, tastefully
5697 Rattlesnake Hammock RD
5697 Rattlesnake Hammock Road, Lely, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1192 sqft
For Rent in Brook Pines Naples. Furnished, 2020 annual & off season rental available July 15th, 2020. Very well maintained & beautifully furnished, 2/2 bath condo, end unit, 1st floor condo with great room.
5499 Rattlesnake Hammock RD SE
5499 Rattlesnake Hammock Road, Lely, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1071 sqft
NEW TO MARKET SEASONAL RENTAL. PRICE REDUCTION FOR REMAINDER OF SEASON 2020. Owner will work with you on lease terms. Very close (10 minutes) to downtown Naples, pristine beaches, world class dining and shopping. Picturesque sunsets at Naples Pier.
Sabal Bay
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
1143 sqft
Springs at Hammock Cove is beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Naples, FL. The community offers great amenities such as a heated salt-water swimming pool, community clubhouse and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Lely Resort
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,631
1106 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments built around a large clubhouse and resort-style pool. Amenities include a pet park with washing station, pickleball and bocce ball courts, and a zero gravity pool.
9113 Prima Way #101
9113 Prima Way, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
2463 sqft
2/2+den Coach Home with lake view corner unit - Immaculate 2 BR/2BA plus Den 1st Floor Taylor Woodrow Spacious, Custom Designed Coach Home with a 2 Car Garage Located in Prestigious Treviso Bay Now Available for Annual or Seasonal Rental.
3685 Amberly Circle D-105
3685 Amberly Circle, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1115 sqft
*** ROYAL WOOD GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB *** *** SEASONAL* - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=r3nS6m3PSQw Located in desirable Royal Wood Golf and County Club.
3635 Boca Ciega DR
3635 Boca Ciega Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
930 sqft
Beautiful remodeled turnkey condo in Lakewood (East Naples) just 7 minutes to 5th Ave South! 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom split floor plan with glassed lanai which currently serves as a den.
9518 Avellino WAY
9518 Avellino Way, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1355 sqft
Like New beautifully decorated 2 bedroom + den/2 bathroom condo with a 1 car garage condo with an expansive free flowing floor plan allows you endless possibilities for entertaining.
Naples Manor
5252 Warren ST
5252 Warren Street, Naples Manor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
750 sqft
Wonderful 2 Bed/1 Bath Duplex with ALL TILE, Stainless Appliances, Central AC, Washer/Dryer all inside the duplex. NEW Roof . NO PETS. Available NOW JUNE 10th. ***SEE VIDEO OF INSIDE OF UNIT***
3695 Amberly CIR
3695 Amberly Circle, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1216 sqft
Ground floor condo in quiet Golf Course community in south Naples. Spacious 2 bedroom 2 Bath condo with a view of the 14th fairway from your screened Lanai. Golf membership is optional. In condo laundry, huge walk in closet.
3659 Kent DR
3659 Kent Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
2042 sqft
Exceptional fully equipped single family home for seasonal renting. Beautiful lake view in a quiet neighborhood. Only 15 mins from 5th Ave., Downtown and gorgeous Beaches. Very nice area with shopping and parks around.
4951 Pepper CIR E
4951 Pepper Circle, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1235 sqft
Excellent Location, 1st floor 2 Bed/ 2 Bath furnished Condo with Tile floors throughout, Spacious Kitchen with Sunny Dinette with garden view, Large Family & Dining area, Master bedroom access to Screened in Lanai overlooking green landscaped
9530 Piacere WAY
9530 Piacere Way, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
1850 sqft
Single Family home with private pool and southern lake and preserve views in Treviso Bay. Transferable TPC Golf membership available. This 2 bedroom plus den home offers private Master Suite with view onto the pool.
Sabal Bay
7162 Dominica DR
7162 Dominica Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
1563 sqft
Welcome to the Isles of Collier Preserve, an award winning gated community of 2400 pristine acres, much of which is dedicated to natural habitats. This like-new villa offers 2 bedrooms, a den with a pullout and 2 full baths.
4640 Chantelle DR
4640 Chantelle Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1082 sqft
Great location located off Rattlesnake Hammock Road. Close to Tamiami Trail. This SPACIOUS 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor walk-up unit has all new paint. Large kitchen. Beautiful views from the lanai.
4211 Chantelle DR
4211 Chantelle Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1317 sqft
(AVAILABLE SEASON 2021) 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH NICELY FURNISHED 2nd floor corner unit, lots of natural light and large lanai and covered parking READY FOR SEASON 2021 CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. 55 and older
366 Charlemagne BLVD
366 Charlemagne Boulevard, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1082 sqft
Available for 2020 seasonal rental March and April. Updated and tastefully furnished second floor corner unit with lake views in Fountains I (55+ community). New tile in living areas and new carpet in bedrooms.
3615 Boca Ciega DR
3615 Boca Ciega Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
966 sqft
GREAT VIEW OF THE 5TH GREEN, TURNKEY 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH END CORNER UNIT ON THE THIRD FLOOR WITH AN ELEVATOR. JUST 10 MINUTES AND YOU ARE IN DOWNTOWN NAPLES AND THE BEAUTIFUL BEACHES. GLASS ENCLOSED LANAI WITH A VIEW OF THE POOL.
9514 Avellino WAY
9514 Avellino Way, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1355 sqft
This spacious, light and bright 2+den condo overlooks a tranquil lake view of Treviso Bay active with Florida wildlife! This condo offers great floor plan for entertaining and plenty of space to stay for family & friends.
