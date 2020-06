Amenities

Condo is rented. First floor large corner unit - nice 3 bedroom 2 bath with tile throughout. Screened lanai 6.7' X 13' overlooking natural pond and water with golf course too. Kitchen recently updated with cabinetry and granite counter tops. Light and bright corner unit; all bedrooms have ceiling fans and large closets including walk-in in Master Bedroom. Large laundry room with extra storage; includes one covered Carport right out your door plus one additional assigned space. Condo is located close to community pool, tennis courts and picnic table and grill

Close to golfing: Hibiscus Golf Club - open to the public; Royal Palm Country Club offers social and golf memberships.

Rent includes water and use of community pool and tennis. Ready for you to call Home Sweet Home!